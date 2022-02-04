Guilty plea or trial? Ahmaud Arbery's killer to decide at hearing on federal hate crimes charge

This article will be updated throughout the day as the hearing continues.

The triggerman convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in state court will decide by 10 a.m. Friday if he wants to go to trial or keep his guilty plea in a federal hate crimes trial set to start Monday with jury selection.

Earlier in the week, Travis McMichael, 35, pleaded guilty to a charge of interference with rights that would have given him a sentence of 30 years in federal prison to serve concurrently with his life-plus 20 years sentence in the state trial for Arbery’s murder.

Travis McMichael, left, speaks with his attorney Jason B. Sheffield during the sentencing of he and his father Greg McMichael and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The three found guilty in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

But Judge Lisa Godbey Wood did not agree to the binding agreement, saying she did not have enough information to conclude it was a fair deal. Her decision was further reinforced by Arbery’s family detesting the deal.

Travis’ father Gregory McMichael, 65, was expected to make the same plea, but also asked for extra time to decide what the next steps would be in the case. In court filings late Thursday evening, the elder McMichael withdrew his plea agreement.

The hate crime case will continue against William "Roddie" Bryan, the McMichaels' neighbor who filmed Arbery's killing. This means Bryan and Gregory McMichael will go to trial Monday.

Earlier this month, the McMichaels were sentenced to life plus 20 years without the parole in the state murder trial. Bryan was sentenced to life plus five years with the possibility of parole.

Greg McMichael. center, listens to jury selection for the trial of he and his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Risk of a harsher sentence

Brunswick-based trial attorney Page Pate said it’s unlikely the McMichaels will get what they want if they plead in the federal case, but they run the risk of a stiffer sentence by going to trial. “The only benefit would be accepting responsibility for what they did and hoping the judge gives them a lower sentencing. Basically, throwing themselves at the mercy of the court.”

Pate said he believes Bryan's case will be different because he didn’t pull the trigger and that the burden of proof to show he was motivated by hate is higher.

“I think he and his lawyer are saying, 'There’s no reason for us to plead guilty to 30 years, we have a chance to win the case at trial.’”

