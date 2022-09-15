Guilty plea vacated, competency evaluated in sex crime cases in Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Three men accused of sex offenses against children were back in court this week for separate hearings in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

On Wednesday, Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos vacated a guilty plea previously entered by a 30-year-old New Philadelphia man, Jason M. Gordon, after an error was discovered in a previously plea agreement.

Assistant Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Kristine Beard said she failed to notify Gordon at a July hearing that he could receive a sentence of life without parole for the crimes. For that reason, Gordon's plea could not be considered voluntary.

Gordon has asked for a trial on three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition, allegations tied to abuse of three children.

Thomakos appointed Canton attorney Richard Drake to represent Gordon.

The judge apologized to everyone involved with the case that the error was not caught sooner. The error was discussed in court Wednesday during what was to have been the defendant's sentencing.

Ryan L. Murphy found not competent to stand trial

Also on Wednesday, Thomakos found 24-year-old Ryan L. Murphy of Dennison, not mentally fit to stand trial. She said he could not be restored to competency within the time allowed by law.

She said Murphy is not able to understand the legal proceedings or assist in his own defense. The decision was based on a psychological evaluation from the Forensic Diagnostic Center of District 9 in Cambridge.

Murphy will stay in the county jail while awaiting an evaluation through the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.

Murphy had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of attempted rape and gross sexual imposition involving an 8-year-old.

Psychologist says Homer G. Roth incompetent

In the case of Homer G. Roth, Canton psychologist Robert K. Devies testified Tuesday that the defendant is not competent to stand trial because he has dementia, which is not reversible. The competency hearing took place before Judge Michael J. Ernest.

Roth is an 82-year-old resident of the village of Tuscarawas.

Roth is charged with raping a child who was under 13 years old between July 2, 2016, to July 1, 2017. He is also charged with four counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The judge is expected to rule later on Roth's competency.

