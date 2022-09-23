Guilty plea in Wicomico dog beating death includes no animal ownership for 10 years

A Salisbury man has been ordered not to own or reside with animals for a decade — a first in Maryland — in sentencing in the beating death of a dog, according to a Friday news release.

Nathaniel Ennels II pleaded guilty to one count of felony animal cruelty and was sentenced by Matthew A. Maciarello, associate judge of the Circuit Court of Maryland, to three years of incarceration with all but time served suspended, according to an Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County news release. Ennels served 58 days of incarceration and 268 days of house arrest, totaling 326 days’ time served. Ennels was placed on three years of supervised probation. The plea deal was made Aug. 30.

Maciarello also signed an order that Ennels be prevented from owning, possessing or residing with animals for 10 years.

On Oct. 9, 2021, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint that Ennels, then age 28, had killed his girlfriend’s dog.

A deputy responded to a home in the 600 block of West Road in Salisbury on Oct. 9, 2021, at about 1:30 p.m. to follow up on a report that the then-28-year-old Ennels had beaten a dog to death, according to a 2021 news release.

BACKGROUND: Salisbury man faces animal cruelty charges for allegedly beating a dog to death

The deputy learned Ennels had struck a miniature schnauzer named Spanky after discovering the dog urinated on the floor. The sheriff's office said Ennels hit the dog "with his hand hard enough to make the dog screech."

Ennels was then seen kicking Spanky multiple times, according to the sheriff's office, and jabbed the dog at least 15 times with a broom handle.

COURTS: Crisfield man sentenced in 2021 shooting death at Salisbury apartment complex

During the course of the investigation, deputies located a video recording of Ennels punching and kicking 4-year-old Spanky, the state's attorney's said. The dog was found dead later that day. An animal control officer brought her body to the Humane Society of Wicomico County. After a necropsy, the cause of death was determined to be internal hemorrhaging of the liver and kidneys caused by blunt force trauma.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Animal cruelty case: Man ordered away from animals in Maryland first