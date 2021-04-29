With guilty plea withdrawn, trial set in Gerdeman death

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·2 min read

Apr. 29—LIMA — A defendant who pleaded guilty in February to furnishing the illegal drugs that resulted in the death of a Lima man at the Travelodge motel nearly a year ago — then was permitted to withdraw that plea when new information came to light — is headed for a July 12 trial.

Dejuan Lucas, 27, of Lima, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs, felonies of the first- and second-degree, respectively, in the death of 59-year-old Dino Gerdeman inside the Lima motel room on May 27 of last year.

Lucas accepted a deal from prosecutors in February and pleaded guilty to second-degree felony counts of corrupting another with drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, along with a third-degree felony count of possession of heroin.

As part of that negotiated settlement, the state dismissed 10 counts in three separate cases against Lucas, including the most serious charge — involuntary manslaughter — that alleged Lucas "did knowingly furnish fentanyl to Gerdeman with purpose to cause serious physical harm" or to cause him to become drug dependent.

On March 30, Lucas' attorney filed a motion with the court to withdraw his client's guilty plea based on the fact that he was unaware at the time of "inducements by the prosecution of a key witness to cooperate and testify against the accused."

Defense Attorney Anthony VanNoy in his motion stated that Lucas "believes the knowledge of such information prior to his plea agreement would have altered the course of his decision to agree to the plea."

Judge Terri Kohlrieser allowed Lucas to withdraw his plea but firmly stated that no future plea deals would be accepted by the court. During a hearing Wednesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court, however, the judge said she "might seriously consider" any negotiated plea agreement prior to trial.

In March a co-defendant in Gerdeman's death, Kaelonda Peoples-Fuqua, 20, of Lima, entered a guilty plea in Allen County Common Pleas Court to an amended count of attempted corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree felony, as part of a negotiated deal with prosecutors. An involuntary manslaughter charge was dismissed as part of that plea deal.

Peoples-Fuqua, who presumably has agreed to testify against Lucas, faces a maximum prison sentence of 36 months. Her sentencing hearing has already been postponed once.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Biden pitches big government as antidote to crises

    Forty years ago, a newly elected American president declared government the source of many of the nation's problems, reshaping the parameters of U.S. politics for decades to come. In an address to a joint session of Congress and the nation, Biden offered up government as both an organizing principle for the nation's democracy and an engine for economic growth and social well-being.

  • ‘Crisis into opportunity’: Biden lays out vision for sweeping change in speech to Congress

    President pushes ambitious families and jobs plans, calling for a ‘blue-collar blueprint’ to rebuild America Biden addresses a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Photograph: Melina Mara/AP Joe Biden argued that “America is on the move again” in his first address to Congress, where he unveiled a sweeping $1.8tn package for families and education and pitched his “blue-collar blueprint” to re-build America. Flanked by two women – Vice-President Kamala Harris and House speaker Nancy Pelosi – for the first time in US history, the president gave his speech on the eve of his 100th day in office as the country continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic. It’s been “100 days since I took the oath of office – lifted my hand off our family Bible – and inherited a nation in crisis,” Biden said. “The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the civil war,” he continued, referring to the January 6 assault on the Capitol, when rioters stormed the House chamber where he delivered his address on Wednesday night. “Now – after just 100 days – I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength.” Biden speaks as Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi listen. Photograph: Doug Mills/AP Due to social distancing measures, only 200 people, mainly politicians, attended rather than the usual 1,600 guests. The supreme court’s chief justice, John Roberts, was the only member of the high court present. The address centered on selling the administration’s ambitious economic plans, but wove them together with foreign policy and efforts to combat the climate crisis, as well as a wide range of domestic policies from healthcare to police reform, paid family leave to child benefits, gun control to border security. The tone was optimistic as Biden urged Americans to continue to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and pledged that his administration would enact broad changes that would create jobs, expand the social safety net and modernize the country. The $1.8tn American Families Plan Biden outlined on Wednesday is the second part of his administration’s ambitious set of domestic reforms spanning infrastructure, education, childcare and much more. The first part, dubbed the the American Jobs Plan, is focused on improving the nation’s infrastructure and boosting the economy. “Think about it, there is simply no reason that the blades for wind turbines can’t be built in Pittsburgh instead of Beijing,” Biden said. “There’s no reason why American workers can’t lead the world in production of electric vehicles and batteries. The American Jobs Plan is going to create millions of good-paying jobs, jobs Americans can raise a family on.” “The American Jobs Plan is a blue collar blueprint to build America,” Biden continued. “And it recognizes something I’ve always said, in this chamber and the other. Good guys and women on Wall Street, but Wall Street didn’t build this country. The middle class built this country. And unions built the middle class.” The 78-year-old president hit themes he has focused on throughout his decades in public office. Biden, who has long styled himself as an ally of working class Americans, urged Congress to pass the Pro Act to strengthen protections for unions and said lawmakers should pass legislation to raise the minimum wage. He also emphasized issues of racial justice, calling on Congress to pass a policing reform bill before the anniversary of George Floyd’s death next month. “We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of Black America. Now is our opportunity to make real progress,” he said, adding that he believed the “vast majority of men and women in uniform wear their badge and serve their communities honorably”. Biden’s plans are effectively the final installment of the major policy proposals the administration can hope to comfortably pass through Congress before lawmakers turn more attention to the 2022 midterm elections and their re-election prospects, which will further stall Congress. Biden and his team have made a point of saying they want to work with Republicans to craft legislation, but he cautioned that outreach would only last to a point. “From my perspective, doing nothing is not an option,” Biden said. Some lines in Biden’s speech won standing applause from both Republicans and Democrats. The Republican senator Ted Cruz of Texas could be seen clapping when Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated. But when he laid out why and how he wanted to pay for his proposals – by closing tax loopholes for the rich and raising other taxes for Americans – the Republican senator Mitt Romney of Utah stayed in his seat silently. “Unfortunately, the President has a lot of things he’d like to do, but he’s spending like crazy,” Romney said in a statement after the speech. Biden addresses Congress on the eve of his 100th day in office. Photograph: Doug Mills/EPA Biden went on to knock the tax cut Republicans passed when Donald Trump was in office. “Instead of using the tax savings to raise wages and invest in research and development, it poured billions of dollars into the pockets of CEOs,” he said. “My fellow Americans, trickle down economics has never worked and it’s time to grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out.” Biden also announced ways he wanted to improve the Affordable Care Act -commonly called Obamacare – through working with Congress. “The Affordable Care Act has been a lifeline for millions of Americans –protecting people with pre-existing conditions, protecting women’s health. And the pandemic has demonstrated how badly it is needed,” Biden said. “Let’s lower deductibles for working families on the Affordable Care Act, and let’s lower prescription drug costs.” On foreign policy, Biden said he had made clear to Vladimir Putin that the United States would respond to any acts of aggression. On Beijing, he warned Americans were “in a competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century”. At another point Biden touched on domestic threats, saying: “The most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today is from white supremacist terrorism.” Biden, an enthusiastic gladhander, lingered after the speech to talk with multiple lawmakers – Republicans and Democrats alike – before he left Capitol Hill. Earlier in the evening he had done a fist bump with Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a member of the House Republican leadership. In its response to Biden’s address, the progressive wing of the Democratic party praised Biden for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis but urged the president to be bolder in tackling the climate crisis and economic inequality, and to do more to address structural racism. The Republican senator Tim Scott, who delivered his party’s official response, said Biden “seems like a good man” but that his speech amounted to a “liberal wishlist” paid for with “job-killing tax hikes”. Scott said Biden wanted bipartisanship in name only. “Our nation is starving for more than empty platitudes,” he said.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews record on migrants; GOP on virus

    Taking a swipe at his predecessor, President Joe Biden gave a distorted account of the historical forces driving migrants to the U.S. border, glossing over the multitudes who were desperate to escape poverty in their homelands when he was vice president. In his speech to Congress on Wednesday night, Biden also made his spending plans sound more broadly supported in Washington than they are. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina tried to give the Trump administration credit for turning the tide on the coronavirus in what was actually the deadliest phase.

  • Was Ted Cruz really sleeping during Joe Biden's speech? Twitter has some thoughts

    Twitter users quickly pointed out the sleepy-eyed Sen. Ted Cruz as video surfaced of him with his eyes closed during Biden's address.

  • Willow Smith opens up about being polyamorous and why the concept of marriage 'irks' her

    Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris discussed polyamory on the latest episode of their talk show "Red Table Talk."

  • 'It's about time:' In historic first, two powerful women flank U.S. president

    President Joe Biden's address to Congress broke a historic glass ceiling on Wednesday, as two women - Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - sat behind the president for the first time in U.S. history. The seating arrangement carried a symbolic meaning for the advancement of U.S. women in recent decades, since Harris and Pelosi stand first and second in the presidential line of succession, respectively. Harris, the first woman and the first Black and Asian person to serve as vice president, sat to Biden's right.

  • College football coach fired over tweet mocking Stacey Abrams fights back with lawsuit

    Chris Malone, formerly an assistant football coach in Tennessee, is a victim of “cancel culture,” his attorney said.

  • McCollum, Powell help Trail Blazers defeat Grizzlies 130-109

    CJ McCollum had 26 points and six assists, and Norman Powell added 24 points, helping the Portland Trail Blazers solidify their hold on seventh place in the West with a 130-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard finished with 23 points and Carmelo Anthony scored 18 as Portland moved two games ahead of Memphis and San Antonio, which lost 116-111 at Miami on Wednesday night. Jonas Valancuinas led Memphis with 19 points, and Dillon Brooks had 18.

  • India coronavirus: Man charged over oxygen SOS for dying grandfather

    An Indian man who sought help on Twitter for his grandfather in his last hours could face jail.

  • Biden to keep intelligence inspector general Trump appointed

    President Joe Biden intends to keep the watchdog overseeing the U.S. intelligence community, a longtime intelligence official who rose to the post after his predecessor was fired by President Donald Trump for his role in Trump's first impeachment. Biden on Tuesday announced that he intended to nominate Thomas Monheim for Senate confirmation as the permanent inspector general. The inspector general investigates and audits the 18 organizations in the intelligence community and reviews potential whistleblower complaints.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked after claiming inside knowledge that Kamala Harris is running the White House

    ‘She’s calling the shots here. I know this,’ Ms Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Tuesday. Twitter was not so sure

  • Elliot Page says he '100%' knew he was a boy from the time he was a toddler

    Elliot Page shared he's a transgender man in a moving Instagram post last December: "I am trans. My pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."

  • Donald Trump believes he would be on Mount Rushmore if he were a Democrat

    The former president says in a new podcast he will hold a rally soon and decide on a 2024 run in November next year

  • Sheriff left detainees strapped in chairs for hours at Georgia jail, prosecutors say

    One detainee said the U.S. is a democracy. “Not in my county,” the sheriff reportedly responded.

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • ‘Child abuse, really?’: Dr Fauci responds to Tucker Carlson criticism of face coverings for children

    ‘I think that’s self-evident that that’s bizarre,’ says chief medical adviser of Fox News anchor

  • Jokic blocks late shot, Nuggets hold off Pelicans 114-112

    Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and blocked Zion Williamson's shot from behind with 2.2 seconds remaining as the Denver Nuggets keep rolling even without standout point guard Jamal Murray, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 114-112 Wednesday night. Leading by nine points with 52.8 seconds remaining, the suddenly turnover-prone Nuggets withstood a furious rally by the Pelicans, who cut the lead to 114-112 with 9.9 seconds remaining. Williamson was going in for a dunk when Jokic knocked the ball away.

  • Europe to set a global vaccine passport standard

    Europe seems poised to set the global standard for vaccine passports, now that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has signaled that vaccinated Americans will be allowed to travel to the continent this summer.Why it matters: Opening up travel to vaccinated Americans will bring new urgency to creating some kind of trusted means for people to prove they've been vaccinated.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: There will probably never be a single credential that most people use to prove they've been vaccinated, for every purpose.But the EU's system will help set a standard for a proof of vaccination that's both easily accessible and difficult to forge.The U.S. is being closely consulted on the European passport, so any future American system will likely use similar protocols.Details: Informal mechanisms like simply asking someone whether they're had a shot can suffice in many situations. A system for international travel will likely be far more stringent. And there's a wide middle, too.Other activities that don't need the same rigorous standards as international travel could rely on the CDC's vaccination cards; options like a printed QR code, similar to what's been proposed by PathCheck; or a digital QR code, like the ones created by CommonPass or the Vaccine Credential Initiative.There may be some state-issued credentials, like the Excelsior Pass in New York.A national credential is theoretically possible, and could be linked to the biometric information that already exists on many chipped passports — the World Health Organization is working with Estonia to develop something along those lines — but that would meet steep political resistance in the U.S.The bottom line: The world of vaccine passports is almost certainly going to end up as a mishmash of different credentials for different activities, rather than a single credential used by everybody for everything. Go deeper: Americans will likely have to navigate a maze of vaccine "passports"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Prince Andrew’s Expulsion From Public Life Cemented by Charles Taking His Key Patronage

    Yui MokJust for a moment after the death of his father, Prince Philip, it looked like his wayward son, Prince Andrew, was working—or perhaps worming—his way back into the frontline of royal life.He popped up on TV screens giving a brief impromptu interview in which he spoke of his mother’s grief.Did Prince Andrew Really Just Use Prince Philip’s Death to Sneak Back on TV?He came close to pulling off a coup by using the funeral to claim his naval position as admiral—a post he was due to inherit on his 60th birthday but voluntarily deferred as the Epstein scandal blew up. A London tailor was said to have been busy making his admiral’s uniform when the queen intervened, ordering all men to wear civvies.While this decision artfully avoided Andrew’s request for a promotion, it was in fact specifically targeted at sparing Harry the humiliation of being the only male Windsor on parade that day not in military uniform. Andrew is quite entitled to wear the military uniform of a vice admiral, a position he still holds. Unlike Harry, he was never forced to give up his military associations. It was notable that he was seated next to his mother at the funeral (although COVID rules mandated an empty seat between them).It appeared to many that Andrew was using the crisis of his father’s death and his status as his mother’s favorite to achieve his long-held dream—a comeback to royal life. But Buckingham Palace pushed back hard against that impression, briefing certain newspapers that Andrew had been freelancing when he made his on-camera appearance.Dan Wootton, the journalist who first broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Then, this week, a succession of curious events befell Andrew. First, his establishment of a business with a dubious former private banker was exposed and swiftly wound up, and then on Tuesday evening, it was announced that Prince Charles was to be the new patron of Britain’s premier musical ensemble, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.The timing of the announcement seems far from accidental. The patronage of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) was one of Andrew’s most significant roles and for Charles to take it on, as the organization prepares to mark its 75th anniversary, is a message of such non-subtlety that even the rhino-skinned Andrew will not be able to miss it.He may be his mother’s favorite, but there will be no room at the inn for him under the reign of King Charles. A source close to Andrew told The Daily Beast, “The Duke remains stepped back from royal duties until the legal process has been resolved. Until then, the Duke is sensitive to the public mood and to the fact that the institution must come first.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nancy Pelosi slams GOP 'tax scam' of 2017 in defending Biden's wealthy tax hike

    Pelosi told MSNBC Biden's infrastructure plan is "transformative" and his proposed tax increases to fund the plan will put the US on a better path.