Guilty pleas in 2021 Brunswick shooting

Glynn County Superior Court announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14 that it has accepted a negotiated plea in a 2021 Brunswick shooting.

Anthony Lamar King, 19, of Ludowici, Ga., and Destiny Nicole Stevens, 20, of Brunswick, Ga., both pled guilty to aggravated assault. This was part of a negotiated guilty plea entered in Glynn County Superior Court back on Aug. 8, 2022. Sentencing was postponed until Feb. 13.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Oct. 24, 2021 at around 1 p.m. Brunswick Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at Brooklyn Homes in Brunswick. The victim of the shooting, Jeramiah Hicks, 19, was shot 5 times.

The day before the shooting, Hicks and the mother of his child were involved in a domestic dispute where both were arrested. Following the arrest, his child’s mother told her ex-girlfriend, Destiny Stevens, about the domestic dispute. Stevens then told her brother, Anthony King.

On the day of the shooting, Stevens drove King and a juvenile co-defendant to Hicks’ residence in Brooklyn Homes. King and the juvenile found out that the victim wasn’t home so they waited for him to return. When Hicks arrived at the residence, King and the juvenile co-defendant chased him and King fired a handgun, striking Hicks five times before he collapsed. Stevens then picked up King and the juvenile and drove away from the area. The shooting was captured on Brooklyn Homes surveillance video.

On Aug. 8, 2022, King pled guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Stevens pled guilty to aggravated assault.

On Feb. 13, 2023, Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen G. Scarlett Sr. sentenced King to 20 years to serve in the Department of Correction for the Aggravated Assault and five years probation for the possession of a firearms during the commission of a felony. They will run consecutive to the aggravated assault sentence.

Stevens was sentenced to 20 years to serve seven years in the Department of Correctio. The juvenile co-defendant’s case is pending disposition within the next few weeks.

