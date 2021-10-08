Guilty pleas in auto theft, meth cases entered

Oct. 7—Two defendants pleaded guilty in unrelated cases in Cumberland County Criminal Court to theft and drug charges with both receiving suspended sentences with lengthy supervised probation.

Jeffery W. Moody, 29, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of more than $1,000 (auto theft) and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

Moody is to pay $1,950 restitution to the victim in the case. Court costs were waived.

The charge stems from a Crossville Police investigation into the theft of a vehicle belonging to Little Caesar's Pizza in Highland Square on Sept. 6. Moody was identified as the person stealing the vehicle after police viewed nearby store surveillance.

Michelle South, 37, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. South was fined $2,000 and is to obtain and do following up of alcohol and drug assessment.

In other cases, the following took place:

Set for trial

—David Wayne Chenault, aggravated assault, motion hearing set for Jan. 19 and trial set for April 5.

—Michael Steve Carden, aggravated assault and failure to render aid at an injury crash, motion hearing set for March 4 and trial set for April 12.

Motions/hearings

—Tracy Lynn Boatright, possession of a weapon during commission of a serious felony, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, simple possession of meth, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing. Motion to revoke bond pending.

—Edward Phillip Sprout, felony possession of meth with intent, four counts of evading arrest and driving on a revoked license, bond revoked and cases continued.

Arraignment

—Tammy Berniece Davenport, felony possession of meth with intent, bond set at $50,000 and continued.

Deadline docket

—Kiley Lewis Kauser, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Nov. 9.

—Brian Keith Medley, sexual battery and domestic assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Monesisha Denadriea Thomas, statutory rape, continued to Dec. 1.

—Jennifer LeAnn Watson, felony possession of meth with intent, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—James Sherman Williams, rape and incest, continued to Nov. 1 for the purpose of setting a trial date.

Probation violations

—Tyler Dixon Hancock, probation violation hearing to be heard by Judge Pemberton; continued.

—Sean Douglas Horn, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.

—Summer Lynn Iles, probation violations and felony possession of meth with intent, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Iles and continued.

—Catherine Denise Pollock, pled guilty to probation violations and agreed to serve the balance of a four-year sentence at 30%.

—Kirby Lynn Thompson, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Thompson and violation hearing continued.

