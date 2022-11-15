Guilty pleas entered in 2 felony domestic assault cases

Nov. 15—Two defendants took plea offers Monday in separate Jasper County domestic assault cases.

David D. Newell, 55, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a single count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea deal dismissing a second count for the same offense and requiring the defendant to enter a treatment court program for veterans. Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and ordered the defendant into the program, the completion of which could result in a suspended sentence.

Newell's case involved two assaults of his girlfriend within a four-day period.

He was accused of beating her with a blunt object Dec. 30, 2020, causing bruising on her arms, and with putting his hands to he throat and choking her Jan. 2, 2021, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

In a separate case, Mouton granted 21-year-old Chase McDonald, of rural Joplin, a four-year suspended sentence with five years of supervised probation when he pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

McDonald was accused of assaulting his girlfriend March 10, 2020, at their home on Willow Lane near Joplin.

The girlfriend told a Jasper County deputy at the time that McDonald had choked her and thrown her to the ground and that it was not the first time he had treated her in that manner, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The deputy had noted bruising around her neck in the shape of fingers.