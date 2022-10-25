Guilty pleas entered in child trafficking, sexual assault cases

Oct. 25—A Kaufman County man faces a potential sentence of life in prison after pleading guilty to allegations of child sex trafficking and sexual assault of a child.

Christobal Martinez, 28, of Terrell entered open pleas of guilty Friday during a hearing in the 196th District Court. A county grand jury had handed down indictments in April 2021.

An open plea means no plea bargain agreement had been arranged and that Martinez is subject to the full range of punishment.

Judge Andrew Bench accepted the pleas and scheduled a sentencing hearing on Dec. 13.

The indictments allege Martinez sexually assaulted a female of less than 17 years of age on Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, 2020 and trafficked the same individual on or about April 8, 2020 with the intent to engage in sexual assault.

The trafficking charge is a first-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

The sexual assault of a child charges are second degree felonies with maximum sentences of up to 20 years in prison.