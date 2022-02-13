Guilty pleas entered in Royse City murder case

Feb. 13—A Tarrant County man, previously charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of two people from Royse City two years ago, has entered guilty pleas to reduced charges in the case.Dearis Rayvone Davis, 30, of Arlington was charged in January in a new indictment by the Hunt County grand jury, which had included a charge of murder, two counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.Davis, who remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, was presented with the new indictment in the jail Wednesday night.Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. said Davis entered pleas of guilty Friday to both counts of criminally negligent homicide and the count of unlawful possession of a firearm.Davis was sentenced to two years in state jail on each of the homicide counts and 10 years in prison on the weapons charge, the maximum punishments for each offense.

Walker said of Friday's developments: "This was a terribly tragic case where two young men lost their lives at the hands of the defendant. However, following the earlier mistrial and based on the defendant's self-defense claim as well as other evidence, the state concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt should it go to trial again. This plea agreement is consistent with the facts and evidence of this case and guarantees the defendant will pay some measure of justice for the offense."Opening statements had been completed and the start of testimony had been underway in November in the 354th District Court. Hunt County Attorney Calvin Grogan was appointed as a special prosecutor. But after a motion was submitted to suppress phone records, Judge Keli Aiken declared a mistrial and reset the case.Trial was set in late January and then had been reset for April before the pleas were submitted Friday.A second suspect in the case pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.Calvin Earl Rayford of Rowlett had previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of capital murder of multiple persons, but he offered the open plea of guilty in August 2020 to a reduced charge of manslaughter and agreed to testify against Davis.Rayford was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum punishment for the manslaughter charge.The Hunt County District Attorney's Office had waived the death penalty as a potential punishment should either of the defendants be found guilty of capital murder.The capital murder indictment involved the deaths of Courtland Trowell-Wilmore and a juvenile male whose identity is being kept confidential.Both Davis and Rayford were taken into custody on May 29, 2019.The Royse City Police Department reported it had found two people dead in the Woodland Creek subdivision during the early hours of Feb. 3, 2019.One of the two victims was a high school student and the other was a former student.