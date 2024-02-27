Guilty pleas entered on woman's drug charges

Feb. 27—A 41-year-old woman took a plea offer this week on drug and gun charges she was facing in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Tabitha R. Troutman, who has addresses in Joplin and Webb City listed on court records, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of both possession and delivery of a controlled substance in a plea deal dismissing a felony firearm charge she was facing.

Troutman's plea agreement would limit the prison time she might receive on either conviction to no more than seven years. She could have received up to 10 years on the delivery conviction.

Judge Dean Dankelson ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant in advance of a sentencing hearing April 28.

Troutman was arrested April 1, 2023, for allegedly trespassing at a residence in the 1200 block of South Jackson Avenue and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A probable-cause affidavit states that she had been told to stay off the property by its owner and that the gun had been taken from the property owner without her permission.

She was arrested again five days later when a Joplin police officer stopped the moped she was riding for failing to use her turn signal. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant pertaining to the weapon charge and for not having a driver's license or insurance, according to a second probable-cause affidavit.

Subsequent to arrest, police purportedly discovered the vehicle identification number of the moped defaced and that Troutman was carrying 0.4 grams of powder methamphetamine in her purse along with another 40 units of liquid meth in a syringe, leading to the possession charge.

The defendant picked up the more serious charge of delivery Nov. 2 of last year when an officer conducting a pedestrian check near Ninth Street and Connor Avenue found her in possession of 3 grams of meth. The grounds for the charge of delivery came about during booking at the city jail where a bulk supply of small snap-lock baggies were found on her person.