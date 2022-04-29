Guilty pleas for men behind Kings Mountain investment scheme

Two men have pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and securities fraud connected to an investment firm in Kings Mountain.

Austin Page and Brandon Teague, owners of now defunct D&T Investment Group, entered guilty pleas in federal court on Wednesday. They were released on bond until a sentencing date can be set by the court.

Under his plea for wire fraud, Page faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Teague faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to court documents, both men have agreed to an order for monetary penalties including full restitution, regardless of the resulting loss, to all victims directly or indirectly harmed by their actions.

Court documents say that Page, 26, of Lawndale, and Teague, 26, of Belmont, opened D&T Investment Group around October 2020, with Page as a majority owner. Prior to opening the business, both men sold campers and neither were licensed to sell securities.

The duo told would-be investors their business was a hedge fund investing in securities and buying stocks in companies like Apple. As part of the scheme, investment contracts promised D&T would guarantee 100% of initial investments and all profits would be split 70/30 with the majority going to investors.

People from across the country invested some $4.2 million in D&T Investment Group.

On December 2, 2021, as the fraudulent scheme was collapsing, the defendants traveled to Italy. On the same day, Page informed D&T employees, who did not know that D&T was a fraud, that they would be closing the company.

The pair was arrested on New Year’s Eve at JFK Airport in New York upon their voluntary return to the United States.

Following their hearings Wednesday, the defendants were released on bond with home detention and location monitoring.

Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Kings Mountain investment scammers plead guilty.