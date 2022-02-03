Guilty pleas mounting in Sarah Pasco slaying

Feb. 3—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A majority of the nine defendants charged in the slaying of Sarah Pasco are expected to have accepted plea offers within the next few weeks, according to the Lawrence County prosecutor.

Christina N. Knapp, 39, of Stotts City, became the third defendant to take a plea deal and be sentenced in the murder case Tuesday, entering a guilty plea in Lawrence County Circuit Court to counts of first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping and receiving consecutive terms totaling 25 years.

Nine defendants, including Knapp, were charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the slaying of Pasco and serious wounding of a second woman Aug. 17, 2020, on a property near Miller where the two victims were forced down into an abandoned well and shot from above.

Gary W. Hunter Jr., 25, of Mount Vernon, who was prosecuted as the primary culprit and the one who fired the shot that killed Pasco, abducted the two women at gunpoint in Stotts City. He then forced them to drive to Knapp's residence and start digging their own graves.

Investigators believe that Knapp's role in the murder included retrieving an AR/AK-style firearm from a vehicle on her property at Hunter's request and not opposing what he was doing or reporting the matter to law enforcement.

The original charges filed in the case were amended in subsequent weeks, but Knapp still faced a second-degree murder charge when she accepted her plea offer.

Prosecutor Don Trotter told the Globe that he was willing to dismiss the murder charge and other counts against her as long as she pleaded to counts that would total 25 years at sentencing. She got 15 years for robbery and 10 for kidnapping, with the sentences to run consecutively.

The prosecutor said Knapp will have to serve 85% of that time before she is eligible for parole.

Trotter filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty on five of the defendants in December 2020. He later cut that intent back to the just the three he believed were most culpable: Hunter; Steven C. Calverley, 31, of Republic; and Diona L. Parks, 28, of Mount Vernon.

Story continues

Hunter and Parks accepted plea offers Jan. 25, with both pleading guilty to a reduced count of second-degree murder and a second count of first-degree kidnapping. Hunter received consecutive sentences of 30 and 10 years, Parks of 30 and five years. They also will have to serve at least 85% of their sentences.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that after making the women dig a grave in Knapp's yard, Hunter forced them into the trunk of a car that he had co-defendant Andrew J. Cypret, 28, of Billings, drive to the property where the abandoned well was located.

Parks, Calverley and Lyle B. DeLong, 24, of Mount Vernon, are believed to have accompanied Cypret, with Hunter following in the second victim's vehicle.

Once the women had been forced down into the well, Hunter purportedly demanded to know where he might find another woman they knew. The woman who survived the shooting told investigators that Pasco replied that she did not know, and Hunter told them they could thank that woman and fired a shot down into the well that struck Pasco in the head and killed her.

Trotter said that Calverley is believed to have fired the remaining rounds in the gun down into the well, wounding the second victim multiple times as she scrambled to protect herself by crawling under Pasco's body.

Trotter said DeLong has a plea hearing scheduled Friday. He remains charged with first-degree murder, assault, robbery, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence and four counts of armed criminal action. The prosecutor said he expects other defendants in the case to follow suit by taking plea offers in the next few weeks.

"It's either plead or go to trial, and they've got a lot to lose at trial," Trotter said.

One of the nine defendants, Frankie J. Sheridan Jr., 28, of Aurora, was recently released after serving 18 months in jail. Trotter said Sheridan has agreed to plead guilty and testify for the state in exchange for being placed on probation.

Trotter said Sheridan was probably going to be the most difficult to convict of wrongdoing in the case because his alleged role in the crime was more "limited" than the others.