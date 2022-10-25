Guilty pleas, prison sentences in separate robberies

Oct. 25—Two men entered pleas of guilty last week in connection with two armed robberies in Hunt County, one in April of this year and the other in April 2021.

Steven Allen Bridges of Greenville and Eliot Alexis Padilla were sentenced to prison for the convictions during hearings in the 196th District Court.

Padilla, 34, of Wills Point was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in October 2021 on one count each of aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Padilla allegedly used a firearm in threatening a male victim while committing a theft and then attempting to flee from law enforcement on April 27, before being taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

Padilla entered a guilty plea on Oct. 19 to a lesser charge of robbery. He also pleaded guilty to evading arrest. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the maximum punishment on both charges.

Bridges, 40, of Greenville, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Bridges was indicted on the charge in May. The indictment alleged Bridges used a firearm in threatening a male victim while committing a theft on April 13, 2022. Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Because a deadly weapon, a firearm, was used in the commission of the robbery, Bridges will have to spend at least half of his sentence in custody before becoming eligible for parole.