Guilty: Pregnant Jacksonville teen's uncle faces possible execution in presumed death

Sixteen years old, pregnant reportedly with her lover uncle's baby and unknowing of his murderous intentions, Iyana Sawyer was killed, dumped in a trash bin and eventually hauled away to a landfill to never be found.

Thursday, jurors decided after about an hour of deliberations there was plenty enough evidence in the 2018 Jacksonville case to convict 38-year-old Johnathan Quiles of two counts of first-degree murder and sexual battery.

Monday they will return for the sentencing phase to determine if he should receive life in prison or the death penalty, the judge said. The state, under a 2023 bill signed into law, now grants a death sentence with a majority of eight of the 12 jurors recommending execution, as opposed to being unanimous.

Quiles showed little reaction afterward, similar to the previous five days of his trial.

Sawyer, who witnesses testified wanted to have the baby, was last seen Dec. 19 that year at Terry Parker High School.

The next month police started massive searches of the Otis Road Landfill in Baldwin. They also arrested Quiles on a separate sexual battery charge on another family member before eventually indicting him in Sawyer’s presumed death and of her fetus.

A sister told the court she covered up for Iyana aware of what was going on for months and knew she was pregnant. She said her sister even had a code name, “Jose,” for her uncle. But she never confronted him out of fear.

Earlier in the trial the prosecution quoted from an exchange between Quiles and his brother Joseph, who turned him in, as well as statements made on a recorded wire with another inmate.

Times-Union news partner First Coast News reported these excerpts:

"The girl might be pregnant. I can’t lose my family if she has the baby. I have to get rid of the body."

"What was her name?" "Iyana. She was 16. She was pregnant – five months. I talked my niece into running away... had her come to my job, Ace Pick A Part on North Main Street."

"Why your job?" "The dumpster’s at my job. I control what gets dumped."

"Did you kill her one day and dump her body the next?" "Yes, they’re going to give me the needle."

"Did you shoot her? Did you shoot her in the head?" "No, not head, heart."

It was the junkyard on Main Street where prosecutors said Quiles killed his pregnant niece and discarded her body.

Prosecutors showed surveillance video there that showed him coming and going in a red minivan. He is also seen driving a front loader on the day Sawyer disappeared as well as the day after, according to First Coast News.

The news station reported that Gary Lindros, one of the men who runs the junkyard, testified Quiles drove into an area of the business that employees usually didn’t go into. He did this at least twice in his own car, according to video and prosecutors.

Once the body was covered in debris in a dumpster and eventually transferred to the Otis Road Landfill, investigators found items belonging to Sawyer: high school textbooks and undergarments.

Jurors also heard from Quiles’ wife at the time, Naomi Mobley. First Coast News summarized her testimony as follows.

She said she was initially defensive when her sisters suggested her husband of five years was interacting inappropriately with Sawyer, and might even be the father of her unborn baby.

But Mobley gradually began to believe he was capable of killing the teen. She said when she made that realization, she began praying to God about why she was going to abandon her marriage vows.

“Everything in me, at that moment, let go. Because from that moment on, I explained in my prayer, that I could not stand by him still and look at myself in the mirror, because I no longer believed him.”

She also recalled his behavior before and after the crime.

“Prior to that he was fidgety, nervous ... restless. After she went missing then he slept like a baby. And I’m aware of this because I was very pregnant, and I was up every hour on the hour to go to the bathroom as he slept like a baby.”

Much of the defense’s contention focused on how nothing can be proven because her body was never found. The defense called only three witnesses, and Quiles was not one of them.

