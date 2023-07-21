Guilty: St. Augustine man sentenced to life in drug-deal double fatal of young couple

A 22-year-old man accused of murdering a young couple in St. Augustine during a drug transaction has been found guilty on all counts following a jury trial this week.

Anfernee Javon Wilson was sentenced to life behind bars for the killing of 16-year-old Sydnie Rounsville and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Kyle Stein, in October 2020.

He also was sentenced to 15 years for shooting into an occupied dwelling and 30 years for robbery with a firearm. All sentences will run concurrently.

Stein and Rounsville: Candlelight vigil honors young couple shot in St. Augustine

St. Johns County crime: 2 killed, 2 wounded in shootings in St. Augustine

The State Attorney's Office said Rounsville and Stein were in a pickup truck in the parking lot of the Florida Club condominiums when Wilson started chasing them on foot. They crashed into a parked car, and Wilson — who was friends with Rounsville — shot them both, stole some money, drugs and a cellphone before running away.

Witnesses were able to identify Wilson to arriving deputies, and he was quickly arrested hiding in a nearby retention pond.

Stein and Rounsville

Both the prosecuting and defense attorneys agreed that the shooting happened during a marijuana drug deal.

Wilson said he was meeting them to buy marijuana but wanted his money back because it wasn't high enough quality. He said Stein refused before trying to drive off.

The prosecutor argued he had the chance to think before he pulled the trigger.

"He was chasing them," Assistant State Attorney Mark Johnson said. "He had the opportunity to think about what he was about to do, and after Kyle crashed his truck, he did it."

Wilson's attorney argued he shot in self-defense after he saw Stein reach for something on the floorboard.

Anfernee Wilson is found guilty in the 2020 fatal shootings of Kyle Stein, 21, and girlfriend Sydnie Rounsville, 16, during a drug transaction in St. Augustine.

"I believe the evidence is going to show, ladies and gentlemen, that Anfernee Wilson fired his weapon only because the truck was coming directly at him, and he was acting in self-defense," said defense attorney Daniel Hernandez said.

Wilson was a former running back at St. Augustine High where Rounsville also went.

Florida Times-Union Metro Editor Scott Butler contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: St. Augustine man found guilty in drug-deal shooting deaths of pair