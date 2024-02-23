Guilty verdict in April armed robbery of Hampstead tobacco shop

A Baltimore man was found guilty of assault and robbery with a dangerous weapon by a Carroll County jury this week in an April tobacco shop robbery in Hampstead. Sentencing was set for April 3.

After a two-day jury trial in Carroll County Circuit Court, Gary Qian Newton, 48, was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree assault, robbery with a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm during a violent crime and possessing a firearm with a felony conviction, according to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Michael McKeldin, who owns the Flight Delta 9 Tobacco Shop in the Hampstead Village Shopping Center, testified that on April 15, 2023, a man wearing a mask and gloves entered his shop with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. McKeldin was able to run out of the store and call for help, the news release stated.

Officers from the Hampstead Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigated and used camera footage captured by a resident of the Ridgley House apartments directly behind the shopping center to identify the suspect, the news release stated.