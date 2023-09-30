Guilty verdict: Asbury Park burglar woke couple in bedroom, sexually assaulted woman

FREEHOLD – A jury has found an Asbury Park man guilty of entering a couple’s home through a kitchen window, threatening and robbing them at knifepoint, and committing a sexual assault during the home invasion, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago on Friday.

Shawn Connolly, 36, now faces a life sentence in state prison. Connolly was convicted of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree armed robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree making terroristic threats, and three related weapons offenses.

The crimes occurred at a residence on Seventh Street in Asbury Park, in the early morning hours of Sept. 14, 2021. The victims — an adult male and female — were awakened by a burglar, Connolly, who had appeared in their bedroom wielding a knife and threatening to use it on them, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Connolly forced the male victim to leave the bedroom to retrieve cash kept elsewhere in the residence. The victim managed to call 911 after he left the bedroom and kept the line open, according to the statement.

However, while the male victim was out of the room, Connolly sexually assaulted the female victim, the statement said.

Officers from the Asbury Park Police Department were dispatched to the home just before 5:30 a.m. and immediately located and apprehended Connolly, also recovering what he had robbed from the couple, which were in his pockets, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

A trial that lasted for a little more than two weeks this past month took place before state Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn. The jury returned guilty verdicts Thursday afternoon.

“Yesterday’s verdict was the end product of a swift initial police response by the Asbury Park Police Department, a diligent follow-up investigation, and an exemplary prosecution,” Santiago said. “The facts revealed at trial were deeply unsettling, and we’re pleased that the jury reached the appropriate conclusion, winning justice for the victims and the community at large.”

The case was tried by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Keri Schaefer and Christopher Ammon. Connolly was represented by Staten Island-based defense attorney John M. Murphy III.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled. A separate case against Connolly related to a second home invasion in Asbury Park on the same night has yet to be adjudicated, all according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

