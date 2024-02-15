Guilty verdict closes decade-old murder case outside fairgrounds

A 2022 helicopter view of the Ventura County Fairgrounds, at right, bordered by train tracks and the Ventura River in the foreground.

Jurors found a man guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday in a 2013 shooting outside the Ventura County Fairgrounds on the fair's opening day.

Erick Estrada, now 35, was also found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for a nonfatal incident that summer, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. Jurors found true several special allegations that could impact sentencing, including that Estrada carried out the murder while lying in wait.

The case involved a pair of violent crimes in Ventura about six weeks apart.

On June 15, 2013, Estrada and a juvenile codefendant confronted two males near the Ventura Pier. The teen started a fistfight with the victims. While the fight was in progress, Estrada pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, prosecutors said. Both victims were shot but survived.

On the night of July 31 that year, inside the fairgrounds on opening day, Estrada and a different teen challenged the victim, Gabriel Gutierrez, 18, to a fight.

The three left the grounds and went to a secluded area near the train trestle in the adjacent river bottom. Ventura Police Department officials said at the time they were walking on a bike path that intersects with the railroad tracks when the dispute turned physical.

After the fair closed for the night, a short fistfight broke out between Gutierrez and the teen. Estrada fired multiple rounds at Gutierrez, who died at the scene.

About a year later, Estrada was arrested in the murder case while in jail for the attempted murder charges, prosecutors said.

The juvenile, who was 17 at the time, was tried as an adult. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to voluntary manslaughter for his involvement in the incident.

Sentencing for Estrada is scheduled for the morning of April 11 in room 47 of Ventura County Superior Court. He remained housed at the county's main jail Wednesday without bail.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Guilty verdict in 2013 murder case outside Ventura fairgrounds