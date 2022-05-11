Guilty verdict in Dabate trial is 'bittersweet' for wife's family

May 11—A long, painful wait for justice finally came to an end Tuesday when a jury convicted Richard Dabate of murdering his wife, Connie, in their Ellington home on Dec. 23, 2015.

"It's a weight lifted off my shoulders," Connie's brother, Keith Margotta, said. "But it's bittersweet. Everything kind of hits home. Everything that we went through and tried to put behind us six years ago is right in front of us right now."

Standing with his mother and two sisters on the steps of Vernon Superior Court after the verdict, Margotta recalled Connie as a terrific mother, sister, and daughter. Being 10 years older, he said, he remembered when Connie was born and their father took him to the hospital to see her for the first time, as a nurse held Connie up to the window.

"Life has just gone by so quickly. Through all my stages of life, it's just unbelievable how quickly the time we spent with Connie was. It feels like it was so short," Margotta said.

The family's loss was made more painful by the fact that Dabate had been free on bond since his arrest in April 2017, Margotta family spokesman Wayne Rioux said.

"This murderer has been convicted as he should be," Rioux said in a statement outside the courthouse.

"Hopefully, Judge Klatt will take Connie's life sentence into consideration during the penalty phase and sentence this murderer to life behind bars, where he will no longer be able to cause the pain suffered by the Margotta family to anyone else," Rioux said, referring to Judge Corinne Klatt, who presided over the trial.

After being presented with 130 witnesses and over 600 exhibits over five weeks of evidence, the jury needed only a couple of hours of deliberation to reach its verdict Tuesday.

"I felt like I was gonna hit the floor. I was in shock," Margotta said of the moment the jury foreman announced the verdict.

Margotta said the family had been discussing the potential for a verdict Tuesday, but most of them didn't believe it would come so soon. "Then we heard that court was in session, and we heard there was a verdict, and I was just stunned," he said.

Story continues

The family looked on as the court clerk asked each juror in turn if their verdict on the murder charge was guilty. They stood one-by-one and answered, "Yes it is."

Klatt then set bond for Dabate at $5 million, and he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs, returning him to custody for the first time since he was arrested in April 2017. If he posts bond, he will have to wear a GPS monitor.

Dabate was being held today at Hartford Correctional Center, online Correction Department records show.

Prosecutor Matthew Gedansky had argued for a much higher bond of $10 million, saying that Dabate has made "not so veiled threats" to people he feels have wronged him.

With a minimum 25-year sentence ahead, "jail is a certainty at this point," Gedansky added.

Defense lawyer Trent LaLima said Tuesday wasn't the end of the road, and his team will keep fighting for Dabate moving forward.

"We're very disappointed in the outcome here. We felt we put on a very strong case for Rick as to why he's not guilty of this offense," said LaLima, who added he was surprised by how quickly the jury reached the verdict.

"They only started about 24 hours ago, and it was a five-week trial, so I'd say we're a bit surprised," he said. "It was a lot of evidence to go through. There were 130-something witnesses for the state, 600 exhibits, so there was a lot in this case."

Methodical presentation of evidence

According to Dabate, on the morning of Dec. 23, 2015, he returned home after an aborted trip to work to find an intruder, who shot Connie in the basement and then tied him to a chair and injured him with a box cutter and other tools before fleeing through the basement.

Gedansky theorized that Dabate killed his wife to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with another woman. He presented the case to the jury in a chronological, methodical manner, beginning with the first state police personnel who arrived at the Dabates' home in response to a 911 call, and concluding with electronic evidence obtained from Connie and Richard Dabate's cellphones and other devices.

Only the jurors know which evidence led them to reach a guilty verdict, but a few points stood out.

One of the earliest came in the second week of the trial from state police troopers who searched the scene with their dogs. One trooper testified that his dog tracked from the home's basement bulkhead doors, through which Dabate said the intruder fled, around the side of the house to where Dabate was lying on a stretcher.

Two other troopers testified that their dogs had failed to find any signs that someone had left the property on foot.

On the 12th day of the trial, a forensic examiner testified about finding particles on Dabate's right hand and pants that contained all three elements of gunshot residue. Other particles containing one or two elements were found on his right shirt sleeve and chest.

In more recent days, the prosecutor called an FBI forensic examiner who said he found no evidence to show Dabate left his property the morning his wife was killed. That was based on GPS data from Dabate's cellphone, which recorded nearly 60 coordinates between 8 and 10:30 a.m. that showed he was always in the vicinity of his home.

DNA evidence replayed

The jury had asked to have testimony regarding DNA found in the home replayed Tuesday morning.

According to Dr. Angela Przech, DNA that wasn't from any of the couple dozen known samples she tested for was found on Dabate's handgun, and on the door to the closet, where he said he found the intruder.

The jury heard that replay before lunch and notified the judge that they had a verdict not long after returning to the jury room at 2 p.m.

Interspersed among the technical evidence obtained from the scene and at the state forensic lab in the following years was the other half of Gedansky's case, focused on what was happening in Dabate's life in the months before Connie's death. He highlighted Dabate's affair with another woman, Sara Ganzer, and her resulting pregnancy, and Dabate's strained relationship with his wife.

Those two aspects of his life combined in 2015 to create enormous pressure on Dabate, turning him into a "ticking time bomb" that ultimately exploded on Dec. 23, 2015, Gedansky theorized.

The prosecutor called witnesses to testify about conversations with Dabate where he talked about how he believed men were at a disadvantage in divorce proceedings and that he was worried he'd become an outcast when family and friends learned of the extramarital affair.

Dabate's testimony

Additionally, Dabate's appearance on the witness stand may have worked against him, as Gedansky took the opportunity to pick apart Dabate's story and introduce evidence that he otherwise hadn't been able to bring in through witnesses.

Through Gedansky's questions, he essentially gave the jury an idea of how he believed the morning of Connie's death had unfolded.

Within an hour of Connie returning home early from a canceled exercise class at the YMCA, Dabate shot her in the basement with a gun that she didn't even know existed, Gedansky suggested. In the moments before she was shot in the head, Connie wrestled with Dabate for the gun, leaving DNA on the barrel that was later found by forensic examiners. One shot was fired during the struggle and ended up in a floor joist.

Dabate then shot Connie in the stomach, and at some point moved her body around, leaving an unexplainable blood stain on the floor where she had been, according to Gedansky's questions.

At some point Dabate also cut his finger, and that was the source of the blood on the basement floor, in the location Dabate said the intruder zip-tied him to a chair and stabbed him with a box cutter. Dabate zip tied himself, Gedansky said, and then had to burn one of the zip-ties off with a blowtorch, because it was too tight.

He used that same blowtorch to start a small fire, but did it in an area away from other flammable objects, because he didn't want to burn the house down.

Once upstairs, he injured himself further, and purposely spread blood around on the kitchen floor, where police found him lying face down, under the weight of a nine-pound folding chair, according to Gedansky.

In his closing arguments Monday, Gedansky called said it was an "illogical, ridiculous, horrible plan."

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.