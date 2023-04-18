Guilty verdict issued for the 2020 murder of Curtis Flowers III

BEAVER – After three years of investigations and trials, two men have been found guilty in their trial for the 2020 murder of an Aliquippa man.

According to a release from the Beaver County District Attorney's Office, a jury found 23-year-old Rico Ramone Rodgers, of Aliquippa, guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. The co-defendant in the case, 28-year-old Jeffery Lamont Alford, of Aliquippa, entered a guilty plea for third-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm on April 10, the day before he was scheduled to appear in the trial.

"This case, the guilty plea and the jury verdict stand as a testament to the outstanding partnership between our agencies in support of law enforcement and the citizens of Beaver County," said District Attorney David Lozier. "We also wish to express our continued sympathies for the family of Curtis Flowers."

Rodgers and Alford were arrested in June after a police investigation linked the two men to the murder of Flowers on Nov. 24, 2020. According to court documents, video surveillance and interviews conducted by Beaver County detectives over a period of two years had placed Rodgers and Alford at the scene of the crime.

Both men will be scheduled to receive sentencing at a later date. As Rodgers was found guilty of first-degree murder by the jury, a mandatory life sentence without parole will be required for his sentence.

