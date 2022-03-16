Guilty verdict for man who claimed girlfriend’s deadly shooting was an accident, New Haven prosecutor says

A New Haven man will be sentenced in May for manslaughter after a jury failed to believe his story that he accidentally shot his girlfriend to death in 2020 with a replica of an antique gun when he tripped, the New Haven Chief State’s Attorney said Tuesday.

Anthony Valeriano, 53, of New Haven was found guilty March 7 of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, according to a news release from New Haven State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin. He was taken into custody when his bail was boosted to $750,000; sentencing is scheduled for May 2.

Valeriano’s girlfriend, Natosha Gaines, 44, died on Oct. 17, 2020 when she was shot once in the New Haven apartment the couple shared. Valeriano told detectives his replica of an 1851 Navy .44-caliber black powder revolver accidentally discharged when he tripped, but Griffin said testimony from the state medical examiner and a firearms expert refuted that.

Griffin thanked the New Haven Police Department for their investigation and the work of Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa D’Angelo and Assistant State’s Attorney Adrienne Russo in prosecuting the case.

He also thanked the Hartford Police Department, the Rhode Island State Crime Lab, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for their help with the investigation.

