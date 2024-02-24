Guilty verdict in nation’s first federal gender-identity hate crime trial

In a landmark case, a federal jury in South Carolina on Friday found Daqua Ritter guilty of murdering a transgender woman, Dime Doe. It is the first time a federal jury has convicted someone of murder with the motive being the victim’s real or perceived gender identity.

The jury of nine women and three men delivered the verdict at 9:15 p.m. at the U.S. District Court in Columbia. The deliberated for approximately four hours.

Ritter was also found guilty of possessing a firearm during a violent crime and lying to federal investigators. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Doe was born and grew up in Allendale, South Carolina. She attended Allendale-Fairfax High School and friends and family who took the stand described how Doe stood out, unapologetically, in their small town.

On Aug. 4, 2019, Doe was found dead on Concord School Road. She was found slumped in the driver’s seat of her car, shot three times in the head at close range with a .25-caliber handgun.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorneys Office for South Carolina. District Judge Sherri Lydon oversaw the trial.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.