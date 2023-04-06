Guilty verdict, prison sentences handed down for defendant charged with child sexual assaults

Apr. 5—A Caddo Mills man will likely be spending the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty and sentenced this week to more than 100 years in prison on multiple charges of indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Mark Wayne Cotten was convicted by a jury in the 354th District Court. The panel was selected March 27 and returned with the guilty verdicts Monday.

Following a sentencing hearing Tuesday, the jury handed down punishment at 60 years in prison for each case, according to Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr.

"We're grateful that the victim in this case, as well as the additional corroborating victims who testified, were able to see the defendant found guilty and receive substantial prison time from the jury," Walker said. "We have a great deal of respect for their dedication and courage to go through this process. Judge Aiken stacked the sentences, so the defendant will have to complete his first 60-year sentence before his second 60-year sentence begins."

Cotten, 49, was charged in September 2021 by a Hunt County grand jury with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The indictments alleged that the offenses occurred between April 1, 2000 and Nov. 1, 2020.

Cotten was originally arrested by the Caddo Mills Police Department on July 22, 2021. He had been released on bond before being taken into custody again by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office following the indictments.

Due to Cotten's prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance, his punishment for aggravated sexual assault of a child was enhanced to 15-99 years, or life, and his punishment for indecency with a child by sexual contact was enhanced to 5 — 99 years, or life in prison.

"Assistant Assistant District Attorneys Elisha Hollis and Katie McVaney did an outstanding job in presenting these cases to the jury and securing the sentences," Walker said. "Additionally, Deputy Jason Burns, who was the investigating officer while at Caddo PD, and Jessica Francis with the Child Advocacy Center, served substantial roles in bringing this defendant to justice."