Guilty verdict reached in 2020 Red Carpet Lounge shooting in Brunswick

District Attorney Keith Higgins of Brunswick Judicial Circuit announced on Thursday that Dillon Andrews, 28, of Townsend, Ga., was found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 26, 2020, Andrews and two of his friends were leaving the Red Carpet Lounge on F Street in Brunswick. Andrews, who was intoxicated when leaving the club, passed out in the front seat of a vehicle that was parked down the street.

Bouncers attempted to clear the streets so that dancers could safely leave. An argument began between one of Andrews’ friends and boncer Brandon Heath over the friend refusing to leave. Heath hit Davison and a fight started between them. At the same time, another altercation developed between Andrews’ other friends and another bouncer.

Andrews awoke from inside the vehicle and grabbed a semi-auto handgun. He stepped out and fired a warning shot in the air. While this stopped the fights, Andrews fired what he called, “another warning shot” at the victim, whose girlfriend worked at the lounge that night. However, in his testimony at trial, Andrews admitted that he had not seen the victim fight anyone. He also said that the victim was unarmed and was several yards away, walking in his direction.

Andrew said he was scared because the victim was bigger than he was and had made a comment about not being afraid of his gun.

Andrews’ second shot from the handgun struck the victim in the leg. In what was called a “fight or flight” response, the victim charged at Andrews to protect himself. In the ensuing fight, the victim was shot again, in the chest, arm and other leg.

The victim staggered away and collapsed to the ground. He was rushed to a hospital in Jacksonville where two surgeries resulted in part of one lung being removed. He also suffered nerve damage to his arm that ended his career as an electrician.

Also wounded in the shooting was Andrews’ friend Davison. He was struck by bullets in both legs. Andrews himself shot off his own finger.

Following the shooting, Andrews and two friends fled the scene but were soon stopped by Brunswick Police. Andrews’ initial statements were that he was asleep in the vehicle when someone stuck a gun in his face and shot his hand. He then said he grabbed the gun. It was only during a hearing in the case last year that he raised his self-defense story.

Sentencing will be held at a later date. Andrews faces up to 25 years in prison.

In a statement released by Chief Assistant District Attorney Nigel Lush:

“Justice was done for the victim and the community in this case. It is sad that Mr. Andrews, an otherwise law-abiding citizen, made a very bad choice while under the influence of alcohol. He brought a gun to a fistfight and misjudged the situation. This was not a life or death struggle. The victim had done nothing. Andrews’ actions were not justified. They were unreasonable and excessive. This case stands as a warning to the public that if you are going to use a firearm, you better be damn sure it’s only to prevent the death or serious bodily injury of someone. Because if you are wrong, you will go to prison.” Chief Assistant District Attorney Nigel Lush





