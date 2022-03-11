Guilty verdict reached in Charlevoix child abuse trial

The victim's mother (left) reacts as the verdict is read in the trial of the People vs. John Paul Fiedorek. After a two week trial, Fiedorek was found guilty on all charges.

CHARLEVOIX — Family members of both the victim and perpetrator cried when the verdict in the trial of People vs. John Paul Fiedorek was read on Tuesday, March 8, in Judge Roy Hayes III's 33rd Circuit Court.

Following two mistrials and a third trial that lasted for two weeks, the defendant, John Paul Fiedorek, 34, of Charlevoix, was found guilty of all charges stemming from a 2019 child abuse case. Fiedorek had been charged with one count of first degree child abuse and two counts of second degree child abuse.

Deliberations in the trial stretched over two days.

Fiedorek will be sentenced on April 22. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for the first degree child abuse charge and each of the second degree child abuse convictions carry a maximum of 10 years.

Assistant prosecuting attorney Mary Farrell, who led the case, said she felt the jury deliberated so long because they understood the severity of the situation.

Defendant John Paul Fiedorek (right) sits with attorney Michael Corcoran on Tuesday, March 8, as he learns the jury has convicted him on all charges.

Although 100 people were on the witness list, only 43 were ultimately called to testify, with Fiedorek taking the stand last in his own defense.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony from doctors who treated a 15-month-old boy who was taken to Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital in September of 2019 with multiple injuries, including numerous fractures to his arms and bite marks to his body.

Family members react as the verdict is read on Tuesday, March 8.

The child was later transferred to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for further treatment, where doctors discovered rib fractures as well.

The child’s mother testified that the child had been in Fiedorek’s care the day before he was taken to the hospital. Numerous witnesses testified to seeing the child in the days before he was in Fiedorek’s care and not seeing any of the injuries.

Assistant prosecuting attorney Mary Farrell hugs the victim's family after the guilty verdict is announced.

The jury heard from two prosecution dental experts who compared photographs of the injuries with dental impressions of Fiedorek and the other people who had been in contact with the victim in the days prior to his hospitalization. Both prosecution experts testified that while they could exclude all of the other impressions from causing the bite mark, they could not exclude the defendant.

One of the experts specifically stated that the defendant had a broken tooth, which makes a unique bite mark, and this mark was present in the photographs of the bite injury on the child.

The defense called its own dental expert and an expert forensic photographer who questioned the quality of the photograph of the bite mark.

John Paul Fiedorek is cross-examined by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mary Farrell during the trial.

“We thank the jury for their consideration and for their verdict,” Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof said in a statement. “Mary Farrell from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office did an excellent job presenting this complex and difficult case. The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly Detective Cody Wheat, was exceptional in investigating this matter.

“This case was very difficult because the victim could not tell us what happened," Telgenhof said. "We were only able to achieve justice in this case through the hard work of Mary and the investigators and the witnesses who told what they knew and the jurors who gave their time and attention.”

Farrell added that "There are no winners on either side in this case — there is only getting justice for the victim. I am so grateful that justice was served."

