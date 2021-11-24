Guilty verdicts for all defendants in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery
An outburst was heard after the first verdict. Corrected: A previous version of this video gave incorrect information on Gregory McMichael's verdict.
An outburst was heard after the first verdict. Corrected: A previous version of this video gave incorrect information on Gregory McMichael's verdict.
3 Georgia men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery's murder
The jury began deliberations Tuesday in the trial over the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery and are tasked with determining the fate of three men facing murder and other felony charges in connection to the fatal shooting of the 25-year-old Black man last year.The 12 jurors exited the courtroom after receiving their instructions following 10 days of testimony from a variety of witnesses, including police officers, neighbors, experts from the Georgia...
After three men were convicted of murder for the death her son, Ahmaud Arbery's mother said Wednesday that she never thought she'd see the day come. Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of murder in the February 2020 death of the 25-year-old Black man, who was chased and fatally shot while running through their coastal Georgia neighborhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice. Cooper-Jones' attorney, Lee Merritt, hailed his client's unflinching fight for justice.
Ahmaud Arbery’s killing is painful reminder of incidents in Augusta area history.
Tom Hayes, Ocean Spray CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the ways in which the supply chain and resource crunches are compounding upon issues like a low cranberry harvest yield before this year's Thanksgiving.
A jury in Georgia returned guilty verdicts against all three defendants in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, chased down Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, and shot him to death in February 2020. Catherine Herridge anchors a CBS News Special Report with correspondent Omar Villafranca outside the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, and legal analyst Joe Tamburino.
Travis McMichael was found guilty of all nine counts in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia. The jury found William "Roddie" Bryan and Greg McMichael guilty of felony murder and some other charges.
A pregnant woman in Florida died after a heated and violent interaction with a motorcyclist on the road Saturday. Sara Nicole Morales allegedly intentionally hit motorcyclist Andrew Derr in her car, the Orange City Police Department said, according to a statement on posted to Facebook.Derr was not injured, and he and other witnesses followed Morales after she started to drive away, according to authorities. The police said Morales drove to her...
A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective has been found guilty of the 2019 killing of a Black father of three. The cop involved in the […]
Public attention has re-focused on the Milwaukee County District Attorney, John Chisholm, who said the state's recommendation for Darrell Brooks' bail was "inappropriately low."
A former Kansas police detective, who last year sued a sheriff's deputy for running over him in a rural field, has been fatally shot by a police officer in Kansas City after disarming another officer and pointing the service weapon at both of them, police said Tuesday. Lionel Womack was killed during the encounter Monday after police received 911 calls about a man standing in a road pointing at the sky and trying to jump in front of traffic. “Those officers had no choice — this whole incident took place in 26 seconds," Police Chief Karl Oakman said at a news conference.
This is what happened to the Gucci daughters, Alessandra and Allegra Gucci, after "House of Gucci" ended.
“He was going to pick up a turkey. That’s all he was doing. A simple errand at 7:30 at night,” his daughter said.
Politicians and prominent activists on Wednesday praised the guilty verdict in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, but said more needed to be done to fix the nation's judicial system.Driving the news: All three suspects, who are white, were found guilty in the murder of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was chased and shot while running in February 2020.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “I am grateful the jury has found the t
Chrystul Kizer, a victim of child sex abuse, was 17 years old when she shot and killed her abuser, Randall P. Volar, set his house on fire and stole his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Now, her upcoming trial is getting a new spotlight in the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal.
The men were charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Reginald Patterson submitted his resignation Wednesday after an internal investigation into misconduct.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos GettyA former Raytheon missile defense engineer who recently pleaded guilty to leaking U.S. military secrets claims he did so only because his desperate attempts to correct a potentially deadly software error he accidentally made went completely unheeded by authorities.“My approach and code were not adequately reviewed,” James Robert Schweitzer told The Daily Beast in his first public comments since his arrest. “I was told to ignore the anomaly that I
A New York state man who pleaded guilty to raping a several teen girls when he was also a teenager won’t spend any time in […]
Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the killing of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, died by suicide, a Florida medical examiner said.