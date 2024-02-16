Guilty verdicts in murder retrial case of slain Weymouth cop, bystander

DEDHAM – Emanuel Lopes, of Brockton, has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 slaying of Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and second-degree murder in the death of resident Vera Adams.

After more than a week of deliberations and three notes to Judge Beverly Cannone telling her they were deadlocked, a jury of nine women and three men from Bristol County announced the verdict Friday.

The verdict came after 30 hours of deliberations over the course of more than a week. Jurors were given the case last Thursday and twice on Monday told Cannone that they were deadlocked. The panel also indicated to Cannone that it was deadlocked again on Thursday.

He will be sentenced March 19 at 2 p.m. The first-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of life in prison without parole and will automatically be appealed to the Supreme Judicial Court, the state's highest court.

Lopes defense says he was mentally ill

Lopes' defense has not disputed the charges against him, but says he was not criminally responsible because of his history of mental illness.

On Wednesday, jurors asked Cannone whether they had to determine what type of mental illness or defect Lopes had when he killed Chesna and Adams.

Cannone responded that they only have to determine whether he had a mental illness, not what type.

In addition to the murder charges, Lopes faces seven other charges, including shooting at two other Weymouth police officers and hitting Chesna in the head with a rock.

Police sergeant's gun used in slaying

The defense concedes that Lopes used Chesna's service weapon to fire the shots that killed Chesna and Adams. But they contend that Lopes has a long history of mental illness, documented by expert witnesses and "thousands" of pages of medical records introduced as evidence, and lacked criminal responsibility for his actions.

"He did not appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct," defense lawyer Larry Tipton said during closing arguments last Thursday.

Assistant Norfolk County District Attorney Greg Connor disagreed, telling the jury that Lopes "can conform his conduct to the law."

More: Lopes lawyer asks for mistrial after jury twice tells judge it is deadlocked

Cannone has called the case "complex," with lots of evidence and expert testimony to go through.

The jury is made up of nine women and three men from Bristol County. The jury in the first trial also had nine women and three men and was selected in Worcester County. The juries were selected in other counties to avoid pretrial publicity.

Lopes' first trial ended with Cannone declaring a mistrial July 10 after one juror refused to deliberate further. That jury had deliberated for about 24 hours over six days after hearing 14 days of testimony.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Emanuel Lopes found guilty in murder trial verdict