Guilty verdicts and ousted lawyers: cases to watch in SJ County court in 2024

If you've ever followed - or faced - a criminal case, you know firsthand they can run for years.

But from guilty verdicts to ousted lawyers, several of San Joaquin County's most newsworthy cases held major developments in 2023.

And 2024 may have more twists and turns in store. Here's what to watch in the county's biggest crime cases next year.

Ex-nonprofit leader found guilty of sex crimes

Fathers & Families of San Joaquin founder Samuel Nunez may face a 41-year prison term after a jury found him guilty in June of sexually abusing two young people in his family.

It was the culmination of a two-year case striking for the rift it created between Nunez' prior image as a social justice organizer whose nonprofit sought to “bring hope to Stockton’s communities, especially to its most marginalized groups,” and his actions behind closed doors.

But Nunez appears to be searching for ways to change his fate: in July, he successfully requested to delay his sentencing moments before its announcement. He then asked the court if he could fire his attorney for purportedly failing to provide effective counsel.

That process is still under way, and it's possible Nunez could get a new trial. His case returns to court Jan. 29.

Ex-Lodi councilmember pleads not guilty to gambling, election crimes

For more than two years, former Lodi city Councilman Shakir Khan has been in court for allegedly operating illegal gambling venues.

But Khan's court battle returned to the news in February when he was charged with election fraud on top of existing charges of illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion and unemployment fraud.

In an unusual move, Lodi mayor Mikey Hothi visited Khan in jail and asked for his resignation from the District 4 seat. Body camera footage the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office released of the meeting shows Khan signing a resignation letter hastily written by Hothi.

"(It) was illegal and improper for the mayor to contact him in conjunction with law enforcement," Khan's attorney, Allen Sawyer, said at the time. He added he planned to request a federal judge to bar the city from removing Khan from his seat.

Khan pleaded not guilty to all counts in November.

A preliminary hearing in the gambling case was held this year. An initial hearing in the elections case hasn't yet occurred.

Former police officer charged with assault won't return to jail

A year after former Stockton police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was put on house arrest during his sexual assault case, prosecutors claimed this month he's traveled to various locations in Stockton and Sacramento.

That may be the case, Allen Sawyer — who also represents the former officer, in addition to Khan — stated in court filings this month.

But Bloed made most of the trips while returning from allowed travel, and had informed his probation officer, Sawyer said.

Judge Michael Coughlan on Dec. 7 rejected prosecutors' request to return Bloed to San Joaquin County Jail without bail.

Bloed's case returns to court Jan. 16, when Sawyer is set to ask to dismiss the case.

High-profile homicide cases lull

Meanwhile, action in two of Stockton's highest-profile homicide cases of the past few years has stalled.

The year kicked off with four new murder charges and an attempted murder charge filed against Wesley Brownlee, who already faced three murder counts for allegedly carrying out a string of killings in Stockton and Oakland throughout 2021 and 2022.

But the case has slowed to a trickle of further arraignments and other hearings as attorneys slog through the discovery process. A preliminary hearing may not happen until summer 2024 or later.

"I personally don't feel like our team is going to be ready by June" due to "significant discovery issues," Brownlee's public defender, Allison Nobert, said in October.

A case against a man accused of stabbing a Stockton student to death in 2021 has also slowed as he receives mental health treatment, court records show.

Anthony Gray, accused of killing 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga at Stagg High School in April 2021, is being treated at Napa State Hospital after a judge determined in January he was not competent to continue his case.

A judge is set to review Gray's status early next year.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Nunez, Khan, Bloed: SJ County court cases to watch in 2024