Guilty verdicts returned in assault, kidnapping case

Aug. 24—LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes Thursday before returning guilty verdicts against a Lima man charged with assaulting and kidnapping his former girlfriend.

Judge Jeffrey Reed immediately sentenced Jacquavious Cartwright to a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Testimony concluded earlier that morning in Cartwright's trial on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; kidnapping, a felony of the first degree; and fifth-degree felony counts of the illegal cultivation of marijuana and the possession of cocaine.

Specifications for the use of a firearm were attached to the most serious charges and guilty verdicts were returned on all counts. The verdicts supported prosecutors' allegations that Cartwright caused serious physical harm to a woman between Aug. 19 and Aug. 22 of last year at his home on South Union Street in Lima.

After the verdict was read, Cartwright said the victim in the case had not been truthful with her testimony.

"She told lies," he said. "She's lying, but there's nothing I can do about it. It is what it is."

During the trial's opening day, the victim told jurors that Cartwright repeatedly beat her, dragged her around by her hair, struck her with a closed fist and twice fired a handgun in her direction after striking her in the face with it. The abuse, she told jurors, began in the early morning hours of Aug. 19 and continued for three days after Cartwright accused her of being unfaithful in their relationship.

She testified that Cartwright prevented her from leaving the home during the ordeal.

In his closing arguments to jurors, defense attorney Steve Chamberlain said "gaps" in the victim's testimony as well as lies she told surrounding her visit a Lima hospital — where she went for treatment of her injuries once during the weekend — should not be overlooked by jurors.

"This comes down to one person's word against the other," the attorney said. "(The victim) had every opportunity to escape when she was at the hospital. Why didn't she leave? Actions sometimes speak louder than words."

He said if jurors were "not sure" about the validity of some of the testimony they heard, "then it's probably not beyond a reasonable doubt."

The defense attorney also placed on the record a notation that Cartwright was not satisfied with the legal representation he received during the trial. He said the defendant had suggested witnesses who Chamberlain elected not to call to testify, saying those persons would have been of "little or no use whatsoever" to his client's defense.