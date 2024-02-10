Guimaraes scores 2 for Newcastle in 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest in Premier League

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Nottingham, Saturday Feb. 10, 2024. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Bruno Guimaraes scored two goals including a 66th-minute winner as Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 to climb to seventh in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Brazil midfielder intercepted a pass out from the back and curled home a finish from the edge of the area to settle an entertaining game at the City Ground.

Guimaraes put Newcastle in front by volleying in a deep cross from Kieran Trippier in the 10th minute but Anthony Elanga raced through the middle of the visitors' defense to latch onto a pass by Morgan Gibbs-White and equalize in the 26th.

Fabian Schar restored the lead in the 43rd, adding to his double at Aston Villa last week, only for Forest to draw level for a second time through Callum Hudson-Odoi's deflected strike.

Forest stayed two points and two places above the relegation zone but, like third-to-last Everton, was recently charged with breaching the league’s financial regulations and could yet be facing a points deduction.

___

