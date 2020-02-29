Guinea-Bissau President Appoints Nabiam as Prime Minister

(Bloomberg) --

Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo named Nuno Gomes Nabiam as the West African nation’s new prime minister by presidential decree on Saturday, a day after sacking Aristides Gomes and his government.

Embalo, whose December election was contested by the opposition, was himself only sworn in Thursday during a ceremony at a hotel in the capital Bissau.

The opposition called Embalo’s election victory illegitimate and named its own president Friday night, dousing hopes that the December elections would restore stability in the country that’s known nine coups and coup attempts, as well as the 2009 assassination of then-President Joao Bernardo Vieira.

“The work can begin,” Embalo said in a tweet after the ceremony attended by ex-President Jose Mario Vaz. “Let’s build the new Guinea-Bissau together.”

