Guinea-Bissau profile - Media
Restrictions on the media and freedom of association have eased somewhat, though police continued to disrupt some demonstrations, says US NGO Freedom House.
It says that journalists regularly face harassment and intimidation, including pressure regarding their coverage from political figures and government officials.
Reporters Without Borders says journalists self-censor when covering government shortcomings, organised crime and the influence of the military.
Private radio stations operate alongside the state broadcaster. A government-owned newspaper publishes alongside non-state titles.
There were 900,000 internet users by December 2021, comprising 44% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the most-used social media platform.
Press/news agency
No Pintcha - state-run weekly
O Democrata - private, weekly
Gazeta de Noticias - private, weekly
Agencia de Noticias da Guine (ANG) - state-run news agency
Television
Televisao de Guinea-Bissau (TGB) - state-run
Radio
Radiodifusao Nacional - state-run
Radio Pindjiguiti - private
Bombolom FM - private