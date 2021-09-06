Guinea coup: Who is Col Mamady Doumbouya?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
An undated handout photo made available by Guinea military shows Guinean Colonel Mamady Doumbouya in Guinea (issued 05 September 2021).
Col Mamady Doumbouya was asked by President Condé to return to Guinea in 2018

Col Mamady Doumbouya is seen as the new man in charge of Guinea after he led a unit of elite soldiers to seize power on Sunday.

Announcing the military takeover, the 41-year-old former French legionary said the army had little choice because of the rampant corruption, disregard for human rights and economic mismanagement under President Alpha Condé

"The president is with us, he's in a safe place," he told French TV on Sunday.

President Condé remains in detention while the UN, African Union and regional body Ecowas all condemn the military junta that claims to have replaced him.

Little is known about Col Doumbouya's early life, except that he is from the Malinké community like President Condé and hails from Guinea's eastern Kankan region.

By some accounts he is a brilliant commander, while others say his credentials are dubious.

A handout photo made available by Guinea&#39;s military shows Alpha Cond&#xe9;, President of the Republic of Guinea (C) detained by army special forces in Conakry, Guinea, on 5 September.
Col Mamady Doumbouya is said to have led the coup against President Alpha Condé (centre)

Notably, Col Doumbouya is among 25 Guinean officials the EU has been threatening to sanction for alleged human rights abuses committed in recent years under President Condé.

Yet after Sunday's takeover, he told the nation "we will learn from all the mistakes we have committed and all Guineans".

Col Doumbouya also quoted the late Jerry Rawlings of Ghana - who seized power in 1979 - saying "if the people are crushed by their elites, it is up to the army to give the people their freedom".

His 15-year military career has seen him serve in missions in Afghanistan, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Central African Republic and close protection in Israel, Cyprus, the UK and Guinea.

He is said to have "brilliantly completed" the operational protection specialist training at the International Security Academy in Israel, as well as elite military training in Senegal, Gabon, and France.

While serving in the French foreign legion in 2018, Col Doumbouya was asked by President Condé himself to return to Guinea to lead the newly established elite Special Forces Group (GFS).

He was then based in Forecariah, western Guinea, where he served under the bureau of territorial surveillance (DST) and the general intelligence services.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

    Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc threatened reprisals, the elite army unit's head, Mamady Doumbouya, said "poverty and endemic corruption" had driven his forces to remove President Alpha Conde from office. "We have dissolved government and institutions," Doumbouya - a former French foreign legionnaire - said on state television, draped in Guinea's national flag and surrounded by eight other armed soldiers.

  • Guinea coup: Soldiers seek to tighten grip after ousting Alpha Condé

    Ministers who served ousted President Alpha Condé are ordered to present themselves on Monday.

  • Guinea Junta Plans Unity Government, Reassures Mining Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- A military junta that seized power in Guinea said it plans to establish a unity government pending a transition to civilian rule, urged mining companies to keep operating and reassured them that their existing agreements with the state will be honored. “A government of national unity will be set up to lead the transition,” coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya said in an address to members of the toppled administration on Monday. “The curfew in mining zones has been lifted to ensur

  • Saadi Gaddafi: Son of Libya's ex-leader freed from Tripoli jail

    Saadi Gaddafi was cleared of killing the Libyan football coach, and targeting protesters.

  • Soldiers detain Guinea’s president and dissolve government in apparent military coup

    African Union condemns takeover and calls for immediate release of Guinean leader

  • Residents in Guinea's capital celebrate military takeover

    Soldiers who staged the takeover said on state television they had dissolved the West African nation's government and constitution and closed all land and air borders.Pick-up trucks and military vehicles accompanied by motorcyclists and cheering onlookers.One military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, where the palace and most government ministries are located, had been sealed off."The Guinean people are free," said Oumar Diallo as he celebrated on the streets.Gunfire erupted and fighting broke out near the presidential palace in Conakry on Sunday morning.Videos shared on social media on Sunday afternoon, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, showed President Alpha Conde in a room surrounded by army special forces.Conde, whose whereabouts were not immediately clear, won a third term in October after changing the constitution to allow him to stand again, despite violent protests from the opposition, raising concerns of further political upheavals in a region that has seen coups in Mali and Chad in recent months.The Guinean government has drastically increased and multiplied taxes in recent weeks to replenish state coffers. The price of fuel has increased by 20%, causing frustration among many Guineans.Guinea has seen sustained economic growth during Conde's decade in power thanks to its bauxite, iron ore, gold and diamond wealth, but few of its citizens have seen the benefits.

  • Guinea's government dissolved and borders shut, military leader says

    Guinean soldiers on Sunday seized control of state television airwaves to announce that President Alpha Condé’s government had been dissolved, AP reports. The big picture: Heavy gunfire was reported to have erupted near the presidential palace early Sunday and Condé's whereabouts are not immediately known. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe 83-year-old Condé has faced stark criticism after seeking a third term last year with hi

  • Elite Guinea army unit says it's overthrown president

    Soldiers in Guinea staged an uprising in the capital on Sunday (September 5).In a broadcast on state television, they claimed to have dissolved the constitution and the West African state's government.One unidentified soldier, draped in Guinea's national flag, said the group planned to form a transitional government, and that further details would be given later.Meanwhile, videos appearing to show the country's president, Alpha Conde, being detained by army special forces circulated on social media.Reuters could not immediately authenticate the footage, but it was posted just hours after heavy gunfire broke out near the presidential palace in Conakry.Several sources have claimed an elite national army unit led by a former French legionnaire, Mamady Doumbouya, was behind the unrest."We have decided after taking the president who is with us now... to dissolve the current constitution... we also decided to dissolve the government, to close the land and air borders. We call on our brothers in arms to unite in order to respond to the legitimate aspirations of the people of Guinea. We also invite everyone to stay in their bases and continue their usual activities, we will not make the same mistakes as in the past."Right now though, it's not immediately clear who holds power.The Guinean defense ministry said the attack on the palace by mutinous forces and an attempted insurgency had been put down.Earlier, videos shared on social media showed military vehicles patrolling Conkary's streets.One military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighborhood, which houses the palace and most government ministries, had been sealed off.That source added that many soldiers, some heavily armed, were also posted around the palace.

  • Should You Be Impressed By JOANN Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JOAN) ROE?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Portland may boycott goods and services from Texas amid backlash over the state's restrictive abortion law. The Texas Lt. Gov. responds by calling Portland a 'dumpster fire.'

    Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said council will vote on Wednesday to ban goods and services from Texas in protest over the decision to restrict abortions

  • Morocco-Guinea World Cup qualifier called off due to coup d'etat

    The Moroccan team has been evacuated.

  • Why It's So Important to Experience Both Positive and Negative Emotions

    It all comes down to the physiological side effects of suppressing your emotions.

  • Stephan Bonnar kicked out of hospital, yells at police and posts the disturbing videos

    UFC Hall of Fame member Stephan Bonnar was recently kicked out of a hospital in Henderson, Nevada and forced to leave the property after causing a disturbance while trying to obtain pain medication. The 44-year old posted a series of videos to his Instagram account on Saturday showing him being told to the leave the hospital by security after they refused to give him medication. In the first video, Bonnar explains that he broke a vertebra in his back last week while pro wrestling and was prescri

  • Liverpool working to get Naby Keita out of Guinea after military coup

    Liverpool are in constant dialogue with the relevant authorities as they work to bring midfielder Naby Keïta back from Guinea after an apparent military coup in the country.

  • Hameed holds firm as England look to Root in India thriller

    Haseeb Hameed defied India as England looked to captain fantastic Joe Root to lead them to a dramatic victory in the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday.

  • Mali police storm jail to free detained commander

    The commander of Mali's anti-terror police is accused of murder during 2020 anti-government protests.

  • Guinea soldiers claim to have seized control in attempted coup

    Army putschists in Guinea said on Sunday they had arrested the president and staged a coup, in the latest political upheaval to roil the impoverished west African country, as the government insisted it had repelled the attack.

  • Israel searches for 6 Palestinians after rare prison break

    Israel launched a massive manhunt in the country's north and the occupied West Bank early Monday after six Palestinian prisoners tunneled out of their cell and escaped overnight from a high-security facility in an extremely rare breakout. The escape marks an embarrassing security breach just ahead of the Jewish New Year, when Israelis flock to the north to enjoy beaches, campsites and the Sea of Galilee. Palestinians consider prisoners held by Israel to be heroes of their national cause, and many celebrated the escape on social media.

  • Louisiana 1 week after Ida: Widespread power outages persist, death toll mounts

    Nearly one week on, Louisiana is struggling to recover from Hurricane Ida’s devastating blow. Ida, which is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to strike the U.S. mainland in history, killed at least 10 in Louisiana, dumped more than 13 inches of rain in some southern regions and left whole neighborhoods underwater. All power is expected to be restored in Orleans Parish by Sept. 8., energy company Entergy said in a statement.

  • Liverpool ‘satisfied Naby Keita is safe’ as they work to get him out of Guinea

    An apparent military coup called off the World Cup qualifier between Guinea and Morocco.