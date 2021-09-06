Guinea Coup Poses Supply-Chain Risks for China’s Aluminum Sector

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum surged to its highest in a decade after a military coup in Guinea triggered uncertainty in a key part of the metal’s global supply chain.

Here’s what commodity investors need to know as the coup unfolds.

What’s Guinea got to do with aluminum?

It’s all about bauxite, a dirty-red ore that gets heavily processed to become the shiny aluminum used in cars and drinks cans. From next to nothing in 2015, the West African nation emerged as a key producer of bauxite, with nearly all of its exports sent to China’s vast aluminum industry.

The ready availability of cheap, high-quality Guinean bauxite helped cement China’s position as global leader in aluminum output. But it also leaves the world aluminum market exposed to disruptions in the African country. A fifth of the world’s aluminum is derived from Guinean raw materials, according to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.

Why are prices rallying?

The outcome of the coup attempt is unclear, but the political turmoil offers a test for this relatively new supply chain. Investors need to mull a range of possibilities, from a relatively peaceful power transfer in Conakry that preserves the bauxite status quo, to more disruptive scenarios that curb shipments.

Any disruptions would mean higher raw material prices, raising costs for China’s aluminum sector that’s already under pressure from increasing power prices and a government crackdown on polluting industries. In an interview two years ago, one veteran of China’s aluminum industry warned about the country becoming too reliant on Guinea.

Who are the winners and losers?

The clearest loser in trading on Monday was China Hongqiao Group Ltd., part of the closely held aluminum group that pioneered the purchase of Guinean bauxite. Its 2020 annual report said the company “maintained annual bauxite capacity” in Guinea of 50 million tons. China’s total imports last year were 111 million tons.

Big beneficiaries included aluminum producers outside China. The biggest of those, Russia’s United Co. Rusal International PJSC, surged almost 15% to its highest since 2012. Australia’s Alumina Ltd. rallied as much as 9% on bets that China might need to look elsewhere for material to feed its aluminum industry.

What are China’s alternatives?

The bauxite trade is highly concentrated, with Guinea, Australia and Indonesia accounting for 99% of China’s purchases. That means there are few other ready alternatives should Guinean shipments be disrupted.

Indonesia used to be by far the top supplier, before a three-year halt from 2014 as the Southeast Asian country slapped a ban on shipments of raw materials. Restrictions remain even after the ban was relaxed. Australia’s bauxite sales to China have so far survived the diplomatic rift between Beijing and Canberra that severed trade for a range of other commodities.

What about beyond bauxite?

Guinea is also home to Simandou, a giant undeveloped iron ore project with backers including Rio Tinto Group and top global steel producer China Baowu Steel Group. China sees Simandou as the best bet for its steel industry to offset reliance on Australian and Brazilian iron ore, and will be closely monitoring any potential changes to the investment environment in Conakry.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BoC set to raise rates next year, snap election to have no material impact: Reuters poll

    The Bank of Canada is still on course to raise interest rates to 0.50% towards the end of next year, according to economists polled by Reuters, despite a surprise contraction in economic growth last quarter. Respondents surveyed Aug. 30-Sept. 3 were almost evenly split on the risk that first interest rate hike in the post-pandemic cycle came earlier or later than they expected, with nine saying earlier and eight saying later. Canadian policymakers were forecast to keep interest rates unchanged at the Sept. 8 meeting, according to all 34 economists in the wider poll.

  • Guinea’s new military leaders seek to tighten power grip after apparent coup

    After putting the West African nation back under military rule for the first time in over a decade, the junta said Guinea's governors were to be replaced by regional commanders. A nightly curfew was put in place, and the country's constitution and National Assembly were both dissolved.

  • Dukaan raises $11 million to help merchants in India set up online stores

    Dukaan, a one-year-old Bangalore-based startup that enables merchants to set up online stores and sell products digitally, said on Monday it has raised $11 million in a new financing round as it looks to broaden its offerings and deepen footprints in the South Asian market. Venture Catalyst, HOF Capital, Old Well Ventures, LetsVenture, 9Unicorns, and existing investors including Lightspeed Partners and Leopard Ventures also participated in the new round. Ritesh Agarwal of Oyo and Carl Pei of Nothing also invested in the new round, said the startup, which has raised over $17 million to date and is now valued at $71 million.

  • Europe’s Pigs and Chickens Can Now Be Fed Bugs

    (Bloomberg) -- European farmers can now feed bugs to their chickens and pigs in a major boost to the nascent insects industry that’s emerging as a more sustainable source of protein. The European Union’s authorization of insect protein in poultry and pig feed comes into effect this week, adding to several measures that have broadened the presence of insects on the European market. The fish industry already relies on insect feed, while the 27-nation bloc permits mealworms to be sold for human con

  • Wildfires Keep Getting Worse. Those Fighting Them Can’t Stand Much More.

    Climate change is making the work of wildland firefighters more grueling each year, leaving them traumatized: "Everyone knows or knows of someone who has died by suicide.”View Entire Post ›

  • Banks Warn They’re Not Ready for ECB’s Historic Climate Test

    (Bloomberg) -- A milestone moment for European regulators risks ending as a flop as banks warn they won’t have the client data they need in time for climate stress tests next year, according to a survey of the industry conducted by Bloomberg.The European Central Bank has already voiced concern that lenders appear unprepared for the upheaval that’s ahead as extreme weather becomes more frequent and carbon emissions grow increasingly costly. Behind the scenes, the ECB is ratcheting up pressure on

  • Saudi Internet-Services Firm Seeks Up to $966 Million From IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Telecom Co.’s internet-services unit is seeking to raise as much as 3.62 billion riyals ($966 million) from an initial public offering in Riyadh, the latest in a clutch of share sales in the kingdom.Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., also known as solutions by stc, set the price range for the offering at 136 riyals to 151 riyals per share. The company is selling 24 million shares, it said in a statement on Sunday.Bidding and book-building period for participat

  • Japan is defending its rare earth industry from foreign takeovers

    It's set to designate sectors related to critical metals, including rare earths, as key to national security and subject to stringent protections.

  • Guinea coup attempt: Soldiers claim to seize power from Alpha Condé

    Troops announce a takeover on TV, while the defence ministry insists a coup attempt was thwarted.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • Until 2023? Parts shortage will keep auto prices sky-high

    Back in the spring, a shortage of computer chips that had sent auto prices soaring appeared, finally, to be easing. A surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant in several Asian countries that are the main producers of auto-grade chips is worsening the supply shortage. It is further delaying a return to normal auto production and keeping the supply of vehicles artificially low.

  • Spanish-language Covid disinformation is aimed at Latinos as delta surges

    Spanish-language disinformation on Covid-19 on radio and social media continue to give false information against vaccines and masking amid the delta surge.

  • United States men's national soccer team not panicking after drawing with Canada in World Cup qualifying

    The USMNT has played to two undesired results with back-to-back draws to open Concacaf qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

  • Brazil on Edge as Bolsonaro Tells His Base to Take to the Streets

    (Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro has urged Brazilians to come out in force on Tuesday to show their support for his government. It’s shaping up to be an all-or-nothing gauge of his chances of re-election that has Brazil bracing for potential clashes. Brazil’s banking and industry groups have issued calls for calm, as Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski wrote a newspaper article pointing out that any action against the constitutional order by armed groups, civilian or military, const

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 5th, 2021

    After a mixed day for Bitcoin and the crypto majors on Saturday. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,000 levels would be needed to deliver market support.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Oil down after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand. Brent crude futures for November fell 49 cents, or 0.67%, to $72.12 per barrel by 1042 GMT. State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.