Guinea reverses decision to pull out of Tokyo Olympics

Fatoumata Yarie Camara, a Guinean freestyle wrestler scheduled to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, sits at her home in Conakry, Guinea Wednesday July 21, 2021. The West African country of Guinea has reversed an earlier decision to pull out of the Olympics and will send a delegation of five athletes to the Tokyo Games. Minister of Sports Sanoussy Bantama Sow made the announcement Thursday, July 22, 2021 after national and international outcries that followed an earlier declaration that Guinea would not send athletes to Tokyo, blaming the coronavirus and its variants. Camara was one of the five athletes affected by the decision. (AP Photo/Youssouf Bah)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUBACAR DIALLO and CARLEY PETESCH
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — The West African country of Guinea has reversed an earlier decision to pull out of the Olympics and will send a delegation of five athletes to the Tokyo Games.

Minister of Sports Sanoussy Bantama Sow made the announcement Thursday after national and international outcries that followed an earlier declaration that Guinea would not send athletes to Tokyo, blaming the coronavirus and its variants.

“The Minister of State, Minister of Sports has the true pleasure of informing the people of Guinea and the whole sports family, that the government, after obtaining guarantees from the health authorities, agrees to the participation of our athletes in the 32nd Olympics in Tokyo,” the minister said in a statement.

Guinea had announced late Wednesday that it was canceling its participation to protect the health of its athletes.

Only days before the statement, Guinean Olympic committee secretary general Ben Daouda Nassoko had told The Associated Press that funds had been released for the delegation to go to Tokyo.

Fatoumata Yarie Camara, a freestyle wrestler, was one of the five athletes affected by the decision.

She confirmed, through tears of joy, that she would be departing for Tokyo. She had earlier questioned the decision to pull out.

“The question I ask myself is why has Guinea decided not to participate in the Olympic Games on the grounds of coronavirus when the organizing country like Japan hasn’t canceled these Games because of this sickness,” she told the AP. “Why? That’s what I ask myself and I still can’t find an answer.”

The other Guinean athletes are swimmers Mamadou Tahirou Bah and Fatoumata Lamarana Toure, 100-meter runner Aissata Deen Conte and judo competitor Mamadou Samba Bah.

Guinea has participated in the Olympics 11 times but has never won a medal. North Korea is the only country to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics, also citing concerns related to COVID-19.

___

Petesch reported from Dakar, Senegal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Guinea Reverses Decision to Drop Out of Tokyo Olympics Ahead of Opening Ceremony

    Guinea, located in West Africa, announced on Thursday that they will be sending their delegation of five athletes to the Tokyo Olympics

  • Guinea becomes second country to withdraw from Olympics, citing coronavirus concerns

    The African nation of Guinea has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympic Games just one day before the opening ceremony.

  • How ‘Ted Lasso’ Changed Our Lives at the Darkest Time

    Courtesy of AppleWe used to have Oprah. Now we have Ted Lasso.The Apple TV+ comedy series, which debuted last year like a fleeting, gee-golly antidote to our pandemic trauma and malaise, is undeniably funny—hence the record-breaking 20 Emmy nominations it earned earlier this month.The reason it burrowed not just into the zeitgeist, but also our collective psyche is that for all the laughs, Ted Lasso offered near-incessant revelations about who we are as people and the potential for goodness in o

  • Which track lanes will be fastest at the Olympics? Data from 8,000 races disprove a myth

    As a short-distance track and field runner in high school and college, I often found myself wondering which of the eight or sometimes nine lanes on the track was the fastest. It was conventional wisdom that the middle lanes – lanes three through six – were the best. This idea, in a way, is baked into the rules of track and field.

  • Olympics-Coates slammed for 'mansplaining' to Queensland premier on opening ceremony

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) boss John Coates has defended his awkward exchange with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after drawing criticism on Thursday for publicly ordering her to attend the Tokyo Games opening ceremony. Coates, one of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) most powerful executives, raised eyebrows when he told the premier at a media conference that she needed to attend Friday's ceremony along with other members of Australia's delegation. The exchange came after Brisbane was named host of the 2032 Olympics.

  • Guinea reverses decision to withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

    Guinea’s sports ministry reversed its decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics Thursday and will send a delegation after all, the AP reports. Why it matters: The reversal comes just a day after the country announced it had canceled its participation in this year’s Games as a precaution to the recent surge of COVID-19 variants. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Guinea was the second country, after North Korea,

  • Earth Treks show off three types of rock climbing you'll see at Tokyo Olympics

    The climb can be a rocky road, but reaching that high point makes the journey up all worth it.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Celebrates NBA Victory By Going To Chick-Fil-A

    The Milwaukee Bucks superstar took both the team’s NBA championship trophy and his own MVP trophy to a Chick-fil-A drive-thru on Wednesday.

  • Olympics-Swimming-Australia's McKeown to withdraw from 200 medley

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Australia's world number one Kaylee McKeown will pull out of the women's 200 metres medley at the Olympic Games over a scheduling conflict to focus on backstroke events, the national coach said on Thursday. McKeown, 20, is ranked number one in three events coming into the Tokyo competition but the medley clashed with the 100m backstroke, for which a tough competition is expected, head coach Rohan Taylor said. McKeown's rivalry with Regan Smith is expected to figure prominently in Tokyo, after the Australian snatched Smith's 100m backstroke world record at the Australian trials last month.

  • Delta variant taking hold of Indonesia's Papua as hospitals near capacity

    Hospitals in Indonesia's easternmost region of Papua are nearing full capacity amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, with health officials bracing for the full impact of the virulent Delta variant on one of the country’s least-developed areas. The bed occupancy rate at some hospitals in Papua province had reached 100%, with emergency units and tents being used to treat COVID-19 patients, Dr Aaron Rumainum, head of the Papua health agency’s disease control and prevention unit, said. Indonesia is in the throes of a raging coronavirus epidemic, with shortages of hospital beds and oxygen reported across the capital Jakarta, and other parts of densely populated Java island – a situation now fanning out to less developed regions.

  • American Airlines beats second-quarter revenue estimates as travel recovers

    Travel demand has surged thanks to speedy COVID-19 vaccinations and easing restrictions across the globe. Airlines are now recalling crew on voluntary leave and recruiting new employees ahead of the holiday season. The airline reported positive cash flow in the second quarter for the first time since the pandemic began, reversing a trend of cash burn of about $100 million a day when global travel had ground to a halt.

  • Celebrities Running for Office Are Boosted By the Political Moment

    Lights. Camera. Election.

  • New ACC commissioner wants Notre Dame as football member

    New Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips made it clear he wants Notre Dame to join the conference as a full-time football member after what he described as a “beautiful and beneficial relationship” during an unusual 2020 season. Phillips knows that remains largely up to Notre Dame. Speaking at his first public forum at the ACC Kickoff media days, Phillips addressed the Notre Dame independence issue while Notre Dame's logo was shown alongside the ACC's 14 member schools on the backdrop behind the podium.

  • First lady leads delegation to Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19 surge

    The opening ceremony will look different from previous games due to health and safety precautions.

  • U.S. envoy John Kerry says countries of the world must break ‘mutual suicide pact’ and take decisive climate action

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry called on China to join America in urgently cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and described the international alliances that rebuilt Europe after World War II as a model for fighting against climate change. Kerry challenged global leaders to accelerate the actions needed to curb rising temperatures and pull the world back from the edge of the abyss. “Allies, partners, competitors and even adversaries” must work together, he said during a speech at London’s Kew Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage site where scientists are working to protect plants from global warming.

  • No Sleep Till Tokyo: A Cyclist’s Dash From the Tour de France to the Olympic Games

    Within hours of finishing the grueling race on the Champs-Elysées, Wout Van Aert and other cyclists scrambled to make the flight that would take them to Tokyo.

  • Just How Worried Should I Be About the Delta Variant?

    We’ve spent an entire year watching people die of Covid. It’s a huge mental jump to adjust to the idea that vaccinated people can get Covid and be basically okay.

  • Staging Covid-hit Olympics is 'difficult,' Japan's leader admits, but could have huge payoff

    “What worried me the most was that public opinion was so divided,” Japan's prime minister said in an exclusive NBC News interview.

  • Tokyo 2020 predictions: Guardian US writers predict Team USA’s medal haul

    Sport by sport, event by event, our team assess who will be picking up the Olympic medals Team USA will claim in Tokyo Simone Biles, left, and Sunisa Lee of the United States chat while training on floor exercise for artistic gymnastics on Thursday at Ariake Gymnastics Center ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Photograph: Ashley Landis/AP Medal count winner These Olympics are more unpredictable than usual due to the absence of many qualifying events over the last year, but the Un

  • Turning one-star reviews into internet gold: Subpar Parks offers a different view of national parks

    Amber Share, the illustrator behind the popular Instagram account and best-selling book "Subpar Parks," shares some of her favorite one-star reviews.