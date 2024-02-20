Guinea's military junta dissolves government and seals borders

Guinea, which is currently led by transitional President Mamady Doumbouy, is expected to hold elections to restore democratic rule in 10 months

Guinea's military junta, which seized power in a coup in September 2021, has dissolved the government.

The announcement was made through a presidential decree read on state TV on Monday by the presidency's Secretary General, Brig Gen Amara Camara.

Mr Camara did not disclose the reason for the dissolution or say when a new government will be put in place.

Ministers in the dissolved government were ordered to surrender their passports and official vehicles.

Their bank accounts have additionally been frozen.

The junta also instructed security agencies to "seal" all the country's borders until government ministries have been fully handed over to the junta.

Lower-level officials will temporarily manage state ministries until a new government is appointed, Mr Camara said.

The dissolved government was led by Bernard Goumou, who had been appointed prime minister by coup leader Mamady Doumbouy.

In September 2021, Col Doumbouy led Guinea's armed forces to overthrow elected President Alpha Condé, after a series of protests over Mr Conde's controversial bid for a third term.

Guinea and several other countries in West and central Africa have been hit by coups in recent years. Others include Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Gabon.

The coups have been strongly condemned by the West African regional bloc Ecowas, as well as the African Union and the UN.

Guinea is expected to hold elections to restore democratic rule in 10 months, when the 24-month transition period set by the junta and Ecowas expires.