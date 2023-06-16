Guinness Family Classic Car Collection Heads to Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A collection of beautifully maintained classic cars, owned by the Guinness family, is set to go under the hammer at the Imperial War Museum.

This carefully curated collection showcases five iconic vehicles, each possessing its own unique charm and significant place in automotive history. From a timeless Rolls-Royce Phantom I Shooting Brake to an adorable Citroen 2CV6 Dolly, these classics carry a rich provenance and are set to captivate enthusiasts and collectors alike. In this article, we delve into the highlights of the Guinness family's classic car collection.

The collection commences with the exquisite 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Shooting Brake, a true testament to automotive craftsmanship. This imposing vehicle, expected to be the most valuable lot, reflects its 100 years of age with grace. With meticulous preservation and limited signs of wear, this classic beauty captures the essence of elegance and opulence that Rolls-Royce is renowned for.

Originally purchased by Rupert Guinness, 2nd Earl of Iveagh, in 1948, the Ford V8 Custom holds a special place in the Guinness family's collection. Finished in Feather Grey with a Brown interior, this vintage Ford has remained with the family for over seven decades. Its longevity is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Ford V8 and the cherished history it represents.

Joining the Guinness collection in 1997, the 1954 MG TF 1500 is a rare gem with only 3,400 examples featuring the 1500 engine. This particular MG TF underwent a full restoration in the 1990s and has covered minimal miles since then. Its timeless design and impeccable condition make it a highly sought-after classic, epitomizing the allure of vintage British sports cars.

Adding a touch of charm to the collection is the adorable 1990 Citroen 2CV6 Dolly, a special edition example of the iconic 2CV. With just 32,775 miles on the clock, this maroon and yellow beauty exudes character and nostalgia. Its compact size, distinct design, and limited mileage make it a beloved classic car, cherished by enthusiasts worldwide.

The newest addition to the Guinness collection is the 1997 Land Rover Defender 110 Wolf 'Remus.' Acquired in 2020, this rugged off-roader underwent an extensive restoration project to ensure its longevity on and off the beaten path. With its robust capabilities and timeless design, the Defender 'Remus' represents the spirit of adventure and durability that Land Rover is renowned for.

Paul Cheetham, motor car specialist at H&H Classics, emphasizes the exceptional provenance and allure of each vehicle in the Guinness Collection. These classics have been meticulously preserved by the Guinness family, carrying with them a rich heritage and fascinating stories. As they head to auction, these cars provide an opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece of automotive history and cherish the unique character and allure of these exceptional vehicles.

The Guinness family's classic car collection is a testament to their passion for automotive history and their commitment to preserving these iconic vehicles. From the elegant Rolls-Royce Phantom I Shooting Brake to the charming Citroen 2CV6 Dolly, each car in this collection tells a story and carries with it a distinct character. As these beautifully maintained classics find new owners, they will continue

