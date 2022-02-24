Ghislaine Maxwell judge to decide if juror lied and, if so, how much that lie matters

The judge in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial has ordered a hearing to determine whether a juror in the case lied on a questionnaire and whether Maxwell, as a result, is entitled to a new criminal trial.

Juror 50, identified in news reports as Scotty David, gave a number of interviews after the trial disclosing that he had been a victim of sexual abuse and that he shared his experiences as a victim with other jurors to help them understand why the memories of trauma survivors are often imprecise.

The trial, held late last year, culminated with Maxwell’s conviction on five of six counts, including sexually trafficking a minor. The 60-year-old British socialite had been an associate of multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of trafficking countless underage girls in New York, New Mexico and Florida. Epstein died in jail in August 2019 before he was able to stand trial. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Maxwell was indicted in 2020 on charges that she helped Epstein facilitate — and even herself participated — in the abuse of young girls. The jury deliberated six days before finding her guilty. Victims testified during the trial that Maxwell helped groom them to be sexually abused by Epstein.

Maxwell’s defense team tried to show that the victims were not credible by pointing to inconsistencies in their testimony, as well as how some of them failed to report the abuse when it happened.

This courtroom sketch shows Judge Alison Nathan reading the guilty verdict against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Just days after the trial ended, Juror 50 gave interviews in which he said he thought that sharing his own sexual abuse with other jurors helped them understand the witnesses’ inconsistencies and their reluctance to report the abuse.

During jury selection for the case, prospective jurors filled out a questionnaire that asked whether they or anyone close to them had been a victim of sexual abuse. When juror 50 was asked after trial about how he answered the question, he said he “flew through” the questionnaire and didn’t recall answering it.

Now he will have to answer to the judge.

The hearing, set for March 8, however, will not address whether the juror’s sexual assault history had any influence on the jury; rather, whether the juror mislead the defense and prosecutors by not filling out the questionnaire accurately. Maxwell’s defense lawyers argue that had the juror mentioned his sexual abuse history, they would have sought to disqualify him.

“To be clear, the potential impropriety is not that someone with a history of sexual abuse may have served on the jury. Rather it is the failure to respond truthfully to questions during the jury selection process that asked for material information so that any potential bias could be explored,’’ wrote Judge Alison Nathan.

Nathan also noted that the juror’s post-trial statements are “clear, strong, substantial and incontrovertible evidence that a specific, non-speculative impropriety — namely, a false statement during jury selection — has occurred.”

The juror indicated in a January filing made public Thursday that he “does not recall answering questions regarding his prior experience with sexual assault” in the jury selection process.

In this July 2, 2020, photo, Audrey Strauss, then the acting United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell.

His juror questionnaire will be made public soon, though Nathan didn’t set a date. Jurors were required to answer the questions honestly, under the penalty of perjury.

Legal experts have said that the juror’s inaccurate response to the question would not necessarily be enough to automatically qualify Maxwell for a new trial. Nathan will likely evaluate whether the juror’s actions were purposeful — and whether he was incapable of being impartial.

In a separate order, Nathan said that Maxwell’s attorneys and federal prosecutors must publicly file their motions arguing for and against a new trial by Friday, Feb. 25. The documents, which had previously been filed under seal, will be redacted, according to Nathan’s instructions.

Maxwell, 60, is also appealing her conviction on other grounds. Her sentencing is scheduled for June. She could face 65 years in prison.