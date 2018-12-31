Can Guitar Paint Affect Your Tone?

From Popular Mechanics

Billy Corgan, leader of the Smashing Pumpkins, has been catching flak among gearheads on the internet recently for purporting that paint color affects the sound of guitars. In unveiling his signature model Reverend for Guitar Center, Corgan said “I’ve found through the years that certain paints sound different, so the white Reverend, I think, sounds better.”

I buy into the notion that paint, like anything else you put on or in a guitar, will affect the tone. Other people who buy into this idea usually talk about the type of finish used-nitrocellulose, polyester, or polyurethane, the three most popular finishes. A lot of the discourse is just forum talk with a lot of speculation and contradictory answers.

To see if there’s credence to claims about guitar paint affecting tone, I talked to experts at the Fender Custom Shop and to Fender’s Senior Chemist Julio Cedano.

An Old School Finish

The opinion of guitar snobs writ large is that nitro, the original finish electric guitar manufacturers used in the U.S, is better at preserving the natural resonance of the wood in a guitar than polyurethane and polyester. When Fender was getting its start, their guitars were painted with DuPont ‘Duco’ nitrocellulose lacquer and DuPont ‘Lucite’ acrylic lacquer-the same paints used on General Motors automobiles. You had your Lake Placid Blue, your Candy Apple Red, Olympic White, and so on.

The same as paint protecting the metal frame of a car from damage, the paint on a guitar protects it from dings, scratches, and weathering. But nitro finishes dull over time and the paint chips off. There wasn’t UV protection in the lacquer so you’d get a yellowing effect. Polyurethane and polyester were adopted among guitar manufacturers in the late 60s/ early 70s as a more durable solution to nitro. Unlike nitro, these finishes gave guitars shiny veneers that wouldn’t fade over time and they wouldn’t chip or scratch as easily.

But to a lot of tone purists, they choked resonance on the guitars. The true, rich dynamics and frequency ranges of the wood were dulled and thus a lot of people eschewed polyester and polyurethane and still do to this day.

Fender Custom Shop’s Master Builder Ron Thorn offers some historical context: “Polyester got a bad rap in the late 60s, 70s, primarily because it was applied very thick. Now you can spray it almost as thin as Nitro at this point. Film thickness is a big factor, more so than the material. Tonally, if you keep it thin, they’re going to be very similar.”

A More Refined Poly

Over time manufacturers improved how they applied polyester and polyurethane to guitars, and now it's hard to say poly is inferior to nitro. If you love the vintage look-dings and all-and want to see the wood grain, go with nitro. If you prefer a glossier look and are really striving for durability, go with poly.

This is not to say poly and nitro produce no tonal differences. While Fender is naturally wary suggesting one finish they use sounds better than another, Cedano told that “laquer is more permeable and allows the wood to breathe and resonate more than the more durable polyester finish which can impinge a bit on resonance. It’s the balance of tone and durability.”

A thing that nitro proponents always bring up is that nitro never stops curing. It’s the same thing with concrete. Scientifically speaking, the solvents are continuously dissolving from the film and the fatty globs or emulsions containing the resin, pigments, and coalescing agents are left interlocked and bond with the wood and unto themselves and flatten out and flow into a uniform film.