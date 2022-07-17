Guitar-slinging man in a cowboy hat wanted for groping woman in Queens

A perverted cowboy with a guitar on his shoulder groped a woman as she walked down a Queens street, cops said.

The man, who was wearing a beige cowboy hat and slinging a blue guitar, grabbed the 30-year-old woman from behind at about 2:10 p.m. June 10, on the corner of Roosevelt Ave. and 103rd St. in Corona, police said.

The angry victim confronted her attacker.

He ran off, but she followed him a block and a half to a home on 40th Rd. by 102nd St., where he made an impromptu wardrobe change, cops said.

She recorded him as he walked into the home dressed like a cowboy, then recorded him again when he came back out dressed in a short sleeve black shirt and blue jeans, police said.

The man remains at large. Cops describe him as about 20 years old, about 160 pounds and 5-foot-6, with a medium build, brown eyes, a medium complexion and short dark hair.

Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.