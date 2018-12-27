Is Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited’s (NSE:GUJAPOLLO) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited’s (NSE:GUJAPOLLO) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Gujarat Apollo Industries has a price to earnings ratio of 6.61, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹6.61 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gujarat Apollo Industries:

P/E of 6.61 = ₹160.25 ÷ ₹24.23 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Gujarat Apollo Industries’s earnings per share grew by -5.8% in the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 54%. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 18% a year, over 5 years.

How Does Gujarat Apollo Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Gujarat Apollo Industries has a lower P/E than the average (18.7) P/E for companies in the machinery industry.

Gujarat Apollo Industries’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Gujarat Apollo Industries’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Gujarat Apollo Industries’s ₹252m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Gujarat Apollo Industries’s P/E Ratio

Gujarat Apollo Industries’s P/E is 6.6 which is below average (17) in the IN market. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the net cash position gives the company many options. So it’s strange that the low P/E indicates low expectations.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.