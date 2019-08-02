Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited (NSE:GUJAPOLLO): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited (NSE:GUJAPOLLO) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of GUJAPOLLO, it is a notable dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Gujarat Apollo Industries here.

Adequate balance sheet average dividend payer

GUJAPOLLO's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. GUJAPOLLO’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 3.6%, which means its debt level is low. This means the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Income investors would also be happy to know that GUJAPOLLO is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 2.5%. GUJAPOLLO has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

Next Steps:

For Gujarat Apollo Industries, I've compiled three fundamental factors you should further examine:

