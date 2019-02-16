Is Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (NSE:GUJFLUORO) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (NSE:GUJFLUORO) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Gujarat Fluorochemicals:

0.11 = ₹4.5b ÷ (₹107b – ₹34b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Gujarat Fluorochemicals has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Gujarat Fluorochemicals Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Gujarat Fluorochemicals’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Chemicals industry average of 17%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how Gujarat Fluorochemicals stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Gujarat Fluorochemicals.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Gujarat Fluorochemicals’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals has total liabilities of ₹34b and total assets of ₹107b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 32% of its total assets. Gujarat Fluorochemicals has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Gujarat Fluorochemicals’s ROCE