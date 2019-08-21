Should Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (NSE:GPPL) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (NSE:GPPL) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. GPPL is a notable dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Gujarat Pipavav Port here.

Flawless balance sheet average dividend payer

GPPL is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Investors should not worry about GPPL’s debt levels because the company has none! It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. GPPL has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

GPPL's high dividend payments make it one of the best dividend stocks on the market, and its profitability ensures that dividends are well-covered by its net income.

