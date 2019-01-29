Here’s What Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited’s (NSE:GSFC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited’s (NSE:GSFC) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has a price to earnings ratio of 7.93, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹7.93 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals:

P/E of 7.93 = ₹94.25 ÷ ₹11.89 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals earnings growth of 12% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 6.4% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has a lower P/E than the average (15.3) in the chemicals industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?