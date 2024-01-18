Gulf Breeze Councilman resigns rather than submit dreaded Form 6 report

Gulf Breeze City Councilman Todd Torgersen joined what has become an extensive list of local elected leaders across Florida late last year when he announced his resignation at the midpoint of his four-year term.

Torgersen and fellow politicians made the decision to step down ahead of Jan. 1 rather than filling out an invasive Form 6 report the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis made a requirement in 2023 by passing and signing SB 774 into law.

The bill's passage brought about a change in the law governing the state's Ethics Commission by adding mayors, city commissioners and elected members of municipal governing boards to a list of government employees required to fill out personal finance disclosures to the dollar.

Lawmakers defended the bill as a means of increasing transparency within local government. State legislators, along with the governor and his cabinet, have traditionally been required to complete the Form 6 filing.

Form 6 filings require reporting officials to reveal their entire net worth, including the dollar amounts of bank accounts, property, cash, household goods, personal effects, 401(k) plans, stocks and bonds.

They are also now required to list all certificates of deposit, business interests, beneficial interests in trusts, any money owed to them and investments in accounts, up to and including the Florida College Investment Plan.

Torgersen, a business owner in the insurance field, would also have been required to list any source of income that provided more than $1,000 in the previous calendar year along with liabilities in excess of $1,000 with the name and address of each creditor.

All of the information would have become public record upon its submittal to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

"I love the city of Gulf Breeze. I would have been more than pleased to continue what we were doing there," said Torgersen, who has served on the council since 2018. "The decision just boiled down to one issue."

He said that while he appreciates the legislature's intent, the requirement to divulge "our complete and detailed financial status" asked too much.

"Most people, including our own family and clients we serve, view this as highly confidential information, regardless of the amount," he said in an email. "Our business is centered on confidentiality and privacy, which extends to our personal lives."

When Torgersen ran for office the first time, and then again in 2022, politicians were obligated to fill out a Form 1 disclosure. That form did not require them to list net worth or exact values of their personal property. It did require officials to identify owned properties valued over $10,000.

"When I ran for election and then re-election, that level of disclosure was not required," Torgersen said. "There was some disclosure required but not to that extent. I love my Gulf Breeze. This was a very difficult decision to make regardless of the disclosure requirement."

The law will also now require that Form 6 be filled out by candidates seeking election to any office covered under it and, as will be the case with Torgersen's seat, anyone appointed to fill a vacancy in an elected office. The City Council will appoint a replacement to fill Torgersen's seat through 2026.

When the bill was introduced last year, the Florida League of Cities opposed it, citing three issues it had with the legislation.

The League of Cities said the bill imposed requirements with no consideration of a municipality's budget size or spending authority, would deter qualified individuals from seeking office and would change rules mid-term as opposed to allowing elected officials to complete their elected service and then decide whether to run again under the new rules.

News reports from across the state indicate that close to 40 elected officials have resigned from office since SB 774 became law. That includes the mayor and five member town council of the Marion County-municipality of Reddick, where a report said the city clerk had been pressed into service running the town.

Four out of five members of the McIntosh Town Council had also reportedly resigned, as had the same number from St. Pete Beach in Pinellas County. The Tampa Bay Times reported a total of eight elected municipal leaders had resigned across Pinellas County.

As word of resignations or threatened resignations of municipal elected officials spread to Tallahassee, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo issued a Dec. 21 statement to members. It did not offer much hope that amendments might be made to make the law more palatable to local elected officials or those contemplating a run for municipal office.

"From a public policy standpoint, financial disclosure requirements keep everyone honest andaccountable to the people who elected them. Members of the legislature and the governor andcabinet fill out a Form 6, and so should local elected officials," Passidomo said. "Decisions made by local governments are very important and may have more immediate impact on the daily lives of the people of this state than those of state and federal officials."

League of Cities spokeswoman Kelli Gemmer said since SB 774 became law, her agency has assumed a role in educating members about its requirements.

"We have worked with the Commission on Ethics to make sure our elected officials know where to get answers to questions they have through resources on our website," Gemmer said in an email.

