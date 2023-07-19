Gulf Breeze doctor to face felonies for opioid prescriptions? Everything we know so far

An embattled Gulf Breeze OB-GYN made her first court appearance Friday after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement filed a civil suit to keep roughly $20,000 of the doctor's money.

FDLE alleges Sharp obtained the money through various crimes including money laundering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and unlawfully prescribing controlled substances for monetary gain.

Investigators searched Dr. Elaine Sharp's office in late June in response to allegations that she was overprescribing controlled substances to her patients. A judge indicated a dozen people have died after filling prescriptions from Sharp.

The FDLE has not charged Sharp with any crime and she has not been arrested, however the FDLE announced its plans to file felony charges before the end of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about the legal battle between Sharp and the FDLE.

FDLE: Patient may have died due to Gulf Breeze doctor's 'dangerous prescribing practices'

Who is Dr. Elaine Sharp?

According to the Florida Department of Health, Sharp obtained her initial licensure as a medical doctor in 1989 and primarily practiced in the specialty area of obstetrics and gynnecology.

She studied medicine at University of Texas-Houston and conducted her residency in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to her health department practitioner profile. She ultimately opened her own practice on El Rito Drive in Gulf Breeze.

In 2017, Sharp began prescribing controlled substances for both opioid addiction treatment and for the treatment of chronic malignant pain. According to the health department, Sharp soon developed a reputation for prescribing pain medications in significantly higher doses than other pain management physicians, and since 2019 multiple pharmacies have refused to fill Sharp's prescriptions.

Prior to the current investigation, Sharp had no recorded disciplinary or administrative actions taken against her, according to Florida Department of Health records.

Why did FDLE search Dr. Elaine Sharp's office?

FDLE officials told the News Journal that law enforcement agencies served a state search warrant June 22 on Sharp's medical office after Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo signed an emergency order the day prior to restrict her from prescribing or ordering controlled substances.

"Between August 2021 and August 2022, Dr. Sharp issued over 3,000 prescriptions for controlled substances," state documents say. "Multiple pharmacies and individual pharmacists have also indicated concern regarding Dr. Sharp's controlled substance practices."

A task force of agents from FDLE, the FBI and deputies from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties found that Sharp "was engaging in suspicious practices and dangerous prescribing patterns" from 2021 to 2022.

What is Dr. Elaine Sharp accused of doing?

Some of the concerns cited include Sharp prescribing 120 tablets of 4 milligram hydromorphone, "which is a large quantity of a powerful opioid drug" and prescribing high doses of controlled substances without performing the necessary physical or pain examinations.

The report also notes that one of her patients designated as "D.D." died of an accidental overdose March 2, 2021, of acute oxycodone toxicity after the patient filled a prescription from Sharp for 120 tablets of oxycodone 30 milligrams.

In a court hearing Friday, FDLE levied the following allegations:

Conspiracy to commit racketeering

Conspiracy to traffic in schedule II controlled substances

Unlawfully prescribing controlled substances

Unlawfully prescribing controlled substances for monetary gain

Unlawfully prescribing controlled substances not medically necessary

Money laundering

Circuit Judge Clifton Drake also said during Sharp's hearing that she allegedly prescribed controlled substances to a patient who had tested positive for fentanyl. The judge also said a total of 12 clients died after filling a prescription written by Sharp.

Gulf Breeze OB-GYN Dr. Elaine Sharp is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for allegedly prescribing dangerous amounts of opioids to her patients.

Why can FDLE seize Dr. Elaine Sharp's money without an arrest?

Although normally a law enforcement agency must charge an individual with a crime prior to seizing property, Miami private attorney Robert Becerra says the only exception is if criminal contraband is money.

"Florida has a very specific procedure ... and it provides that the state can seek forfeiture of different items," Becerra told the News Journal. "One of the things is forfeitures like this are not supposed to happen unless the owner of the property is arrested. The exception to that is when the property is a monetary instrument."

Becerra said Florida Statutes has a "specific carve out" that says law enforcement only needs to have probable cause to seize money. Additionally, he says FDLE would need to send notice of the forfeiture for a judge's approval.

What is the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act?

Drake ultimately found probable cause that Sharp allegedly received money through the illegal sale of controlled substances, violating the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act.

"Looking at all these facts, there is probable cause," Drake said. "I'm authorizing the continued seizure, and I find the least restrictive means to protect against disposal, waste or the continued illegal use of such property pending disposition of the forfeiture proceeding is for the funds to remain in the custody of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement."

State law says that "any controlled substance as defined in chapter 893 or any substance, device, paraphernalia, or currency or other means of exchange that was used, was attempted to be used, or was intended to be used in violation of any provision of chapter 893, if the totality of the facts presented by the state is clearly sufficient to meet the state’s burden of establishing probable cause to believe that a nexus exists between the article seized and the narcotics activity, whether or not the use of the contraband article can be traced to a specific narcotics transaction."

FDLE is saying Sharp used monetary funds to break state statutes outlined in section 893.04, which describes how practitioners ought to prescribe controlled substances; therefore she is in violation of the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act.

What happens to Dr. Elaine Sharp next?

FDLE told Drake they plan to file their formal civil complaint with the court before August, which will then give Sharp 20 days to answer the complaint.

FDLE also told Drake they plan to formally charge Sharp with the six felony crimes before the end of the year.

