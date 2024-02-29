Gulf Breeze Gumbo Cook-Off to raise money for scholarship program

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2024 Rotary Club of Gulf Breeze Gumbo Cook-Off will see about 20 teams compete to raise money for a college scholarship program.

The cook-off is set for Saturday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gulf Breeze Recreation Center.

COOK-OFF LOCATION:

The event will take place outdoors and is open to the public. Teams will compete in professional or amateur divisions and for the people’s choice award.

It will feature unlimited gumbo samples, music, drinks, a silent auction, raffles for a grill and paddle board, and the opportunity to vote for the crowd’s favorite gumbo.

Team registration is open for private groups and restaurant teams looking to compete for the best gumbo.

Last year’s event saw 1,800 people in attendance, and more are expected to attend this year.

Those interested in attending can buy advance tickets for $20 online or from a Rotary Club of Gulf Breeze Rotary member. Tickets at the event will be $30, and kids 10 years old or younger can enter free.

The cook-off is the primary fundraiser for the Gulf Breeze Rotary college scholarship program. The club has given more than $850,000 to Gulf Breeze students over the last two decades.

