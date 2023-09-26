Gulf Breeze police suspect escapes custody, Pensacola police helping with search

Pensacola police are searching for a man who escaped Gulf Breeze Police Department custody Monday night.

In an X (formerly known as Twitter) post, the PPD says they began searching for the escaped suspect around 11 p.m. near 14th Avenue and Gregory Street.

He is a white male wearing a tank top, shorts and has one handcuff on. He is in his 40s and stands roughly 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

PPD expanded the search between 9th and 17 Avenues, using police dogs to try and find the suspect.

The News Journal reached out to the GBPD regarding the suspect's alleged crime and how he escaped.

If you see the suspect, PPD says to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola police, Gulf Breeze police searching for escapee