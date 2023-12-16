Gulf Breeze principal wanted to motivate his students. He spent Thursday night on the roof

When it comes to motivating elementary schoolers — a pizza party or an extra recess will usually do the trick. But for Oriole Beach Elementary School’s 11th annual Boosterthon Fun Run, Principal Josh McGrew decided to set the stakes higher. Literally.

“It’s a beautiful night here on the roof of the Oriole Beach Elementary School,” McGrew broadcasted in a Facebook livesteam Thursday night from his makeshift campground on the school’s roof.

The deal was: if the students raised $75,000 total through donations and sponsorships as they ran laps during the school's fun run, McGrew would forgo the comforts of home for a cot and a space heater on the school’s roof for the evening. They raised $120,000.

“On the roof I went,” McGrew told the News Journal in a phone call Thursday night, right after wrapping up reading “The Great Reindeer Rebellion” by Lisa Thrumbauer to students online for a bedtime story.

Oriole Beach Elementary School Principal Josh McGrew prepares to read to his students from the Gulf Breeze Elementary School rooftop on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. McGrew had a bet with his students that if they raised $75,000 for the school - they raised $120,000 - he would spend the night on the school's roof.

Rocking his crimson ‘Bama pajamas, he heard more than one “Roll Tide” shouted out from below as students persuaded their family members into driving them over just to see if he was really up there.

Usually they were pure intentioned, seeing if he needed any snacks and making sure he was warm enough. Some came with requests, asking that he retrieve any stray footballs that the roof had converted into a sports ball graveyard.

Although the wind appeared to be crashing into his tent, he said it was surprisingly peaceful. He was even able to catch up on some online Christmas shopping.

“It’s just so funny,” McGrew said. “It’s all they (students) have talked about the past couple days…For a 7-year-old to see you on the roof, it’s a pretty big deal.”

“I love putting a smile on the kids’ faces,” he added.

It was a memorable night for Taria White especially, a 1999 Oriole Beach Elementary graduate, who now has two children enrolled in the school. White moved back to Gulf Breeze specifically so her children would be able to have the same quality experience she had growing up.

"Mr. McGrew is an inspiration to all of us," White said. "Because of him and all the OBE staff, my children are excited to go to school every morning.... before my children could go to sleep, we had to do a quick drive-by past OBE and there he was, on the roof in his tent, all tucked in. Mr. McGrew has shown my kids that he's a man of his word, and in their own words, he is the best principal in the entire world."

While the roof was the grand finale to the fundraising, the week was filled with fun incentives, the teachers putting their own fun twist on the prize for the class. McGrew even took a few pies to the face in the process.

Not only does it help with building the school’s culture, but the earnings go entirely toward funding school projects that don’t always make the budget cut. This year’s fundraising goes toward school beautification and upgraded technology.

McGrew said that he intentionally set the goal lower than in past years because he didn’t want people to feel pressure given the condition of the economy. However, they showed up to surpass it.

“This community is just so supportive,” McGrew said.

When morning finally rolled around, the students were led outside for the Pledge of Allegiance, where they caught sight of McGrew before he came down to join them just in time for Pajama Day. Thankfully, he had the perfect outfit.

"Mr. McGrew is a life-changing principal, not only because of his love of the school and all of the children, but his fun spirit, and always reaching outside of the norm to get the kids excited about school," White said.

“It’s hopefully a memory they’ll keep forever,” McGrew said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Oriole Beach Gulf Breeze principal sleeps on elementary school roof